CONWAY — The driver who collided with a tractor trailer on Route 302 in Center Conway early Labor Day morning car crash died Sept. 15 at Maine Medical Center, her obituary said.
The driver was identified as Patricia Golden, 62, of Westbrook, Maine. Her obituary said she also had a home in Conway.
According to Police Chief Chris Mattei, officers received a report of a head-on crash between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle in the area of 2024 East Main St. in Center Conway (Route 302) at 5:19 a.m. He said a 2019 Toyota 4 Runner and a 2016 Freightliner had collided.
“The female operator and sole occupant of the Toyota 4 Runner was taken to Memorial Hospital with severe and life-threatening injuries. The operator of the tractor trailer unit and sole occupant appeared to be uninjured in the collision.
On Sept. 9, Mattei identified Golden as the driver of the SUV and Marc Latham, 36, of Farmington, Maine, as the truck driver. Police believe the 4 Runner crossed into the truck’s lane.
Golden was the married mother of two daughters who loved the outdoors.
“Patty had a love for all things outdoors,” said her obituary, which noted that Golden “spent a great deal of time over the last 18 years at her home in Conway, N.H., where she went hiking, skiing, kayaking and tubing down the Saco River.”
