ALBANY — Two motorcyclists sustained minor injuries in crashes on the Kancamagus Highway on Sunday, the second day of Laconia Motorcycle Week.
The crashes occurred at around 5 p.m. just west of Moat View Drive in Albany, said Carroll County Sheriff's Office Lt. Mike Santuccio on Monday.
He added that they took place within a "few minutes of each other."
When asked, Santuccio said the operators' names were not available yet. Both motorcyclists, who were from out of state, were traveling with large groups.
"The first motorcycle failed to negotiate the bend in road and slid off the road," said Santuccio in an email.
"A few minutes later, the second group came along while the first accident was still active and also failed to negotiate the bend in the road," he said.
"Both accidents were likely a result of speed and driver inexperience with the roadway."
He said they slid off the southern side of the road across from the Swift River.
Both motorcyclists were taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway with minor injuries, said Santuccio, adding that there were no passengers on either motorcycle.
Conway Fire also responded to the scene.
Laconia Motorcycle Week, a 98-year, old rally, began on June 12 and ends June 20.
Conway Police Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott said Conway Police have had no bike week issues as of Monday afternoon.
