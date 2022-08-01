CONWAY — Rebecca Miller appeared before the Conway School Board on July 25 asking that they allow her daughter to remain at Madison Elementary School when she begins fifth grade this fall.
Such requests are usually held in non-public sessions, but Miller asked that it be considered in open session.
Miller, who said she wanted to stay in Madison but was unable to find affordable housing, is now living in a Conway rental.
She said in a bid to stay in Madison she applied for a Habitat for Humanity home being built in the town but the house hasn’t been built yet.
Superintendent Kevin Richard met with Miller before the meeting and denied her request. Her next avenue was to take her plea to the board.
Miller told board members she believes Madison Elementary gives her child, who she said turned 10 in April, her best opportunity to thrive socially and emotionally.
Miller brought up RSA 193:3 Change of School or Assignment, a state law that says, “Any person having custody of a child may apply to the school board for relief if the person thinks the attendance of the child at the school to which such child has been assigned will result in a manifest educational hardship to the child.”
Miller said: “An emotional hardship will occur if my child is not able to stay in the same safe setting where trust and bonds have been established. I have the medical recommendations of two separate professionals who have been seeing my daughter for five years.
She said her daughter “has just been diagnosed with both a depressive and an adjustment disorder.”
She said while the Conway district may offer the same services as Madison Elementary School, it can’t replicate the personnel “who have spent the last four years watching my child struggle and choosing to work with me to make sure she had the support she needed to grow socially and emotionally.
“There are only two years left of elementary school before she experiences changing over to middle school, which would be another huge adjustment. It’s really important that she doesn’t change school every two years, which is what it’s felt like with the challenges of the pandemic — on again, off again, two weeks in, two weeks out,” Miller said.
She said her daughter is “struggling to find her rhythm with her peers. My child is not the girl that gets invited to birthday parties, sleepovers or play dates. It’s not because she’s a bad kid, but because she is precocious and is more like an adult in some ways than a child. She struggles daily to regulate her emotions in social environments.”
She said her daughter “moved homes eight times with me and three times with her father. We moved permanently to Madison in 2016. The housing market was difficult even back then, and I struggled to find a small, affordable home.
According to Miller, her landlord died, and “that’s why we left Madison. I’ve spent the last year and a half trying to find housing in Madison and retaining some type of stability for my daughter. Ultimately, I was unable to find affordable housing in Madison.”
She said her daughter was able to finish fourth grade there “because she was protected by law to continue attending there for the remainder of the school year.”
She added: “I was recently approved for Habitat for Humanity home. I applied because they were building in Madison. … I feel very strongly that my daughter is provided the opportunity to stay in the school whose walls have hugged her longer than any home of her parents has.”
Miller fears her daughter’s progress may be stunted at Conway Elementary.
Board member Randy Davison then asked whether the board discussion should take place behind closed doors. “Mrs. Miller was given the opportunity to go into non-public, but she chose to have a public hearing,” Richard said. “So if you have questions, now’s the time to ask those questions.”
Richard shared with the board that transitions may be extended at a school through the end of that school year if a family moves during April vacation, for example, but said he has never witnessed a two-year waiver.
Board member Joe Mosca agreed, saying, “In my five-plus years on the board, we have never allowed this, and it’s been asked for several times.”
He added: “I understand the issues as I’ve been through them myself, but I think that once you open the door, you can’t say no to anyone else.”
“I’m going to agree with Joe,” board chair Michelle Capozzoli said. “Unfortunately, we’ve had cases similar to this come before us, and we’ve had to deny them.
“I feel for you,” she told Miller. “Unfortunately, I will not be voting for this.”
Davison said he feared that granting the request would “open a major can of worms,” but also hoped a Habitat home in Madison might create an avenue for Miller.
The board ultimately denied Miller’s request in a 4-1 vote, with Capozzoli, Davison, Mosca and Ryan Wallace in the majority and Cassie Capone in the minority.
