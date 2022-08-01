Conway School Board - Rebecca Miller asks to keep child at Madison Elementary

Conway resident Rebecca Miller appeared before the Conway School Board on July 25 asking members to consider her request for the Conway School District to allow her daughter to remain at Madison Elementary School. The request was denied 4-1. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Rebecca Miller appeared before the Conway School Board on July 25 asking that they allow her daughter to remain at Madison Elementary School when she begins fifth grade this fall.

Such requests are usually held in non-public sessions, but Miller asked that it be considered in open session.

