Conway School Board member Joe Mosca addresses his colleagues during public comments at Monday’s meeting. He stepped away from the table to speak as a private citizen and took the municipal budget committee to task. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Conway Municipal Budget Committee member Jim LeFebvre addresses the Conway School Board under public comment on Monday night. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO
CONWAY — Two former chairs of the Conway Municipal Budget Committee — Joe Mosca and Jim LeFebvre — disagree on what the committee’s role should be and let their thoughts be known at Monday’s Conway School Board meeting.
School board member Mosca, who served on the budget committee from 2010-17, including the final four years as chair, stepped down from the board to speak under public comments on Monday night. He lambasted the Conway Municipal Budget Committee for not offering recommendations on where to cut the $1.2 million it removed from the proposed 2023-24 operating budget. He also encouraged the board and the administrators to find a different way to hit the $1.2 million target other than closing a school.
“I’ll start by saying 13 years ago in April, I was elected to the municipal budget committee,” Mosca said. “I was deeply saddened by their vote (Feb. 15) to cut $1.2 million from the (school) budget. In my first three years, I was a member and in my years four through seven, I was actually the chair. As chair, I instituted, if you wanted to make a cut to the town or the school budget, you had to identify it by a line item.”
He added: “For those who don't know, Chapter 32, the budget law, recommendations can be made to the school board or the town and they don’t have to listen to it. They can cut from wherever they want, but at least you're doing your work. By saying cut $1.2 million and not identifying anything it’s not doing your job. And I see some budget committee members here. You didn't do your job. You didn't identify cuts, because you couldn’t. So you're making this board come to a decision to either close a school or cut programming.”
Budgeteers Ellin Leonard and LeFebvre were in the audience.
At a special meeting on Feb. 21, the board voted 4-1 to accept the administrators’ recommendation to close an elementary school and move the sixth grade to the middle school this fall. School officials said it was the only way to get to the $1.2 million mark other than slashing programs and increasing class sizes.
Mosca, who was unable to attend that meeting, is the current chair of the board’s ad hoc facilities use committee, did vote last June to close an elementary school, but has since backed off that decision. He would prefer to wait until after all of the tuition contracts with the sending towns have been ironed out before revisiting a school closure again.
“It's not the right time to close a school,” Mosca said. “We have all kinds of buildings going up all kinds of building projects. We've got 300 or 400 new units coming into town. How many students are going to be in those units?
He added: “If we close a school and sell it, the burden on the taxpayers is going to be way more to build a new school to find a piece of property than the $1.2 million cut. The $1.2 million cut comes to about a $180 savings per year for a $300,000 home. That's not a lot. It's about $15 a month.”
Mosca took another jab at the budget committee.
“Guys, do your job,” he said. “And as a taxpayer, I believe the municipal budget committee has come to a point where they are too powerful. It should be changed in the (town) charter to be an advisory committee only and not have the power that they have.”
At the budget committee’s public hearing, LeFebvre, who has served on the budget committee since 2006, including serving as its chair for five years when he succeeded Mosca in that seat, moved to decrease the budget by $1.2 million for a new operating budget of $39,054,150. Budgeteers supported the cut 9-4.
“We are not in the process of telling them where to take their money out,” LeFebvre said on Feb. 15. “We are giving them an opportunity to look at the potential savings and efficiencies within their own departments, which I believe has not been done adequately in the past.”
The committee’s proposed school budget now goes to the school deliberative meeting on Wednesday, March 8, at 7 p.m., in the Loynd Auditorium. Residents will have an opportunity to amend it.
If the budget committee’s cuts survive the deliberative session, voters April 11 at town balloting will choose between a budget reduced by $1.2 million or the default budget, which is only $89,000 less than the school board's proposed budget.
LeFebvre thanked Mosca for his comments.
“I appreciate your comment and I hope you appreciate mine as much,” he said under public comments. “I'm not speaking for the budget committee. I’m speaking as a simple representative of the budget committee this year. We looked at the situation and certain problems that have been developing over time. For example, last year, at the end of the school season, (the school board) returned $3.9 million to the taxpayers. This year, you not only came back in with a budget that was not only the same amount but had an extra $250,000. So we have some questions there.”
LeFebvre added: “We looked at what you've been returning over the course of many years and it averages about $1 million a year. A $1.2 million cut, in our estimation, should not be in excess, given the fact that you’ve not only been returning that much money, but you also have an opportunity to retain 2.5 percent of the total budget to make up for any shortfall. We would encourage you to look at that from that perspective.”
Later in Monday’s meeting, Mosca revisited closing an elementary school.
“I would throw out the challenge to this board to figure out another way to save $1.2 million other than closing a school,” he said. “It's going to be tough because we'll have to look at sports, you’re going to have to look at the arts and you’re going to have to look at some of the other programs we have.”
“He added: “What do we really not have to offer? Randy (Davison, board member) has pointed out a million times, we don’t have to have busing for the high school. There are a bunch of other ways that we can look at things and maybe it's not the best way, but I just don't believe that closing a school at this point in time is the right way to go. There's too much building on the books. There are the tuition contracts coming down the line.”
