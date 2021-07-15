CONWAY — Nicole Nordlund of Madison and Wendy Richardson of Conway — both former candidates for the N.H. State House and parents of school-age children — want to make sure the New Hampshire flag flies high and proud within the Conway School District.
During a public comment session at the Conway School Board’s June 28 meeting, they informed the board that three schools in the district were not displaying the state flag.
“There’s a strong group of parents moving throughout the state meeting with their school boards,” said Nordlund. “One of the things they’re doing is taking pictures of schools that are in violation of (RSA) 189:17, which includes the three of the six schools in Conway.”
The state law says: “The school board shall supply a United States and a New Hampshire state flag; the flags shall be made not less than 5 feet in length, with a flagstaff and appliances for displaying the same, for every schoolhouse in the district in which a public school is taught, at the expense of the district.”
It goes on to say: “Such flags shall be displayed prominently outside of the schoolhouse. … Any members of a school board or the governing board who shall refuse or neglect to comply with the provisions of this section shall be guilty of a violation.”
There are five schools in the Conway School District — Kennett High, Kennett Middle School and three elementary schools John H. Fuller in North Conway, Pine Tree in Center Conway and Conway Elementary in Conway Village.
Nordlund said the three schools not flying the flag were Conway Elementary, Kennett Middle and John H. Fuller. However, all three schools were seen to be flying the state and U.S. flags on Thursday.
Superintendent Kevin Richard acknowledged the New Hampshire flag hadn’t been flown at all five schools on June 28, but they were the following day.
Conway’s two charter schools, Robert Frost and Northeast Woodland Public Chartered School, were flying the U.S. flag from their flagpoles but not the state flag.
“It’s a housekeeping thing because (parents) are taking pictures of schools that the State of New Hampshire flag needs to be prominently displayed outside of every school at equal height of the American flag or just underneath it on the same device,” Nordlund told the school board.
“So I just thought I’d let you know that the law says that the school board is responsible for furnishing that.”
She added: “I know several, several pictures have been sent to the state. And they’ve been charged for violations. So I noticed that there was no state of New Hampshire flags outside (of the Kennett Middle School), so I wanted to bring that to your attention.”
The board typically does not respond during public comments and did not in this case.
Nordlund and Richardson, both Republicans, came up short in their bids for two-year state House seats last November in District 3 and 2, respectively.
The two, both mothers of children who will be enrolled in the Conway School District this fall, also spoke about no longer requiring students to wear masks while in school. It’s a discussion they hope will continue at the board’s next meeting, which is scheduled for July 26.
They told the board they fear the schools are “using coercive tactics to force children into medical devices.”
