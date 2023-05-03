05-03-23 Jackson High River tighter

The Wildcat River runs high after days of rain, seen just south of Jackson Falls by the Wentworth Inn in Jackson on May 3. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — After days of rain, and closed roads, first-responders were preparing for minor flooding after the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Saco River, which was expected to reach flood stage at 9 feet Wednesday night.

The weather service predicted “flooding of low-bottom fields and private roads in Conway and North Conway,” with “minor flooding in Transvale Acres, Moat Brook Bridge and the lower part of E-Road.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.