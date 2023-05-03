CONWAY — After days of rain, and closed roads, first-responders were preparing for minor flooding after the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Saco River, which was expected to reach flood stage at 9 feet Wednesday night.
The weather service predicted “flooding of low-bottom fields and private roads in Conway and North Conway,” with “minor flooding in Transvale Acres, Moat Brook Bridge and the lower part of E-Road.”
West Side Road, which was closed Monday due to flooding when the river crested at 13.2 feet, was not expected to impacted as severely but authorities are monitoring conditions, according to Linda Burns, deputy emergency management director for the town of Conway.
Steve Solomon, chief of the Conway Village Fire Department and emergency management director for the town of Conway, was on vacation this week, although he was called back into duty for Monday’s flooding when the Swift and Saco Rivers led to temporary flooding closures of both ends of West Side Road when the Saco rose to 13.2 feet, Burns said.
Burns was conferring with North Conway Chief Chad McCarthy as well as Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei and Assistant Fire Chief Phil Remington of the Conway Village Fire Department. “We will be watching West Side Road,” said Remington.
“The southern part of the river will crest later on so we can watch that and if needed we will put a crew on the southern end (of West Side Road, on the “island” or dry part between the two ends),” said Burns.
Solomon said Monday he worked with SAU 9 officials, with contingencies that ranged from rerouting buses to holding students until roads were passable.
The northern end of West Side Road reopened Monday afternoon just after 2 p.m. and the southern end reopened Monday evening by 5 p.m.
Solomon said the flooding Monday caused road issues in Conway, with Cranmore Shores Association roads suffering washouts, as did Brownfield Road, Potter Road and Modock Hill Road. A sinkhole was reported on Mountain View Drive, opening up and impacting two cars and a camper.
River Street in Fryeburg and East Conbway reopened Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. “Most of the flooding has subsided throughout Fryeburg but we are keeping a close watch,” according to Fryeburg Fire Chief Andrew Dufresne Wednesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the rain that has fallen steadily since April 30 in the region raised the 4½-day total since Saturday to 4.52 inches as of midday Wednesday, said Brian Fitzgerald, director of education for the Mount Washington Observatory, which operates a National Weather Service station in North Conway Village.
The 4.16-inches for the first 2½ days of May already exceeded the 30-year average monthly total of precipitation for May of 3.68 inches, said Fitzgerald, with most of May yet to come.
“It’s been steady, but we’re well below the wettest month on record, which was 9.02 inches in May 1984,” said Fitzgerald.
Showers are expected through tonight, with cloudy skies Friday and clear weather for the weekend and beyond and higher temperatures, Fitzgerald said.
