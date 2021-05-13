CONWAY — The Memorial Hospital vaccine clinic at the former Weather Discovery Center in North Conway Village is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to individuals as young as 12 years old and is expanding access by accepting walk-in and call-in appointments for all eligible ages.
Hospital officials made the announcement Thursday as demand for first-dose appointments for the vaccine have begun falling off.
Opening up vaccinations to younger people was made possible by the FDA emergency-use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for the new age group earlier this week.
Gov. Chris Sununu has announced that beginning Thursday, the state vaccine scheduling and appointment management website, VINI, would also now be open to 12-15 year olds.
“The vaccine is safe, it is effective, and it remains a vital tool in our efforts against COVID-19," Sununu said Wednesday. "We encourage all families to consider vaccinating their children, and to have those one-on-one conversations with their doctors should they have any questions.”
Other locations now offering the Pfizer vaccine to the 12-to-15-year age group are:
• All state-managed fixed sites and Walgreens locations.
• Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
• Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook.
• Weeks Medical Center, with locations in Lancaster and Whitefield.
• Littleton Regional Healthcare in Littleton.
• Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro.
• Concord Hospital in Concord and Laconia.
• Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Last week, Walmart also announced it would make vaccinations available to walk-ins.
The state is encouraging people to schedule vaccination appointments in advance, while noting that some same-day appointments are often available.
According to the state, more than 25,000 first dose appointments were 1still available in VINI prior to Memorial Day.
Memorial's shift to walk-ins is a big change in how COVID-19 vaccinations.
In a community Zoom meeting May 7, Memorial Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Will Owen, said, “Over the past 10 days, we locally ... have seen a sharp decrease in our first dose uptake from two weeks ago Friday.”
While still busy with second dose appointments, the clinic administered fewer than 30 first doses, and the average is between 20 and 30 first shots per day.
At the end of April, the hospital’s clinic was averaging 258 shots per day with some days going over 300. Now the hospital is averaging 181 doses per day.
The drop in scheduling appointments has made walk-ins possible but also signals a concern among health officials as neither the state nor the nation has yet approached “herd immunity” where enough people have become immune to makes the spread of the virus from person to person unlikely.
Statewide, as of May 12, 34 percent of eligible New Hampshire residents have been fully vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
About 60 percent of eligible people in New Hampshire and a similar number in Maine have received a single dose.
Memorial President Art Mathieson said about 78 percent of the staff at the hospital have gotten the vaccine, and he said there has been strong support from the community and health-care workers for vaccinations as well as mask wearing and similar measures.
But he added the hospital is looking to reach more people and is working on an outreach campaign and mobile clinic options with the local chamber of commerce.
“Obviously there’s a group that just doesn’t believe in it," Owen said. "But that moveable group, how do we approach them and give them the ability to access the vaccine? Does that mean not having to schedule anymore and opening our doors to walk-ins? Does that mean just using different communication strategies?”
One focus for outreach, he said, is the 18-to-30-year-ol age group.
Owen said that "25-year-old men — I was one — don’t always make the best decisions. It’s just not a priority right now. So how do we make it a priority and/or make it easy?”
The state, too, has been working on campaigns to encourage vaccinations to help the state get back to normal.
At the same time, it has begun closing state clinics and is expected to shut down VINI to new first-dose appointments at the end of May. Sununu has said he would like to see COVID-19 vaccinations be given by primary care providers just as influenza shots are.
But Memorial officials say they are not planning to shut down their clinic anytime soon.
Mathisen said, “There could be a time in the future where we shut down the clinic all together but my gut tells me it’s not time yet.”
Memorial officials said they also are working with local school districts to bring the vaccines directly to students, as well as welcoming eligible children to the vaccine clinic.
A parent or guardian’s permission is needed for anyone under 18 receiving a vaccination, and an unvaccinated parent or guardian at the Memorial clinic can receive their own vaccine at the same time.
A parent or guardian’s consent can be verbal consent onsite at the time of the vaccination, written consent that can be filled out by the parent or guardian in advance or while onsite, or an electronic consent form that can be signed by the parent or guardian at the time of registration.
The Memorial Hospital vaccine clinic is located at 2779 White Mountain Highway, in North Conway (next to Citizens Bank) and is open to both New Hampshire and non-New Hampshire residents.
Appointments can be made through vaccines.nh.gov, by calling (603) 356-0674 option 2, or by walking in to the clinic.
