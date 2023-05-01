CONWAY — The president of Memorial Hospital has submitted his resignation effective July 7.
Michelle O’Donnell, board chair, said the board accepted Mathisen’s resignation “with much regret.”
“This is a bittersweet moment for us,” O’Donnell said after the board met.
“We are sad to see Art go because of all he has done for this hospital and how it serves this community. But we are happy that Art is moving on to a new challenge and we have helped prepare him to make a difference in another community.”
Mathisen began his tenure at Memorial in June of 2019. The hospital’s local response to the global pandemic has dominated the majority of his time at Memorial. In early 2020 Memorial suspended most non-emergency services, re-opening a few weeks later with new patient and visitor instructions and COVID-19 screenings as well as additional safety precautions in most patient care areas.
“Critical access hospitals (25 beds or less) play an important health care role, especially in smaller communities,” Mathisen says. “This pandemic was a defining moment in the careers of most people on the staff, and we still worked on improving patient care so our post-pandemic operations would be even better than before.
During his time at Memorial, Mathisen also oversaw the improvement of an electronic medical records system and worked on further integrating Memorial into the MaineHealth system.
“This has been a great team to work with. I will miss them but know they will continue their excellence,” said Mathisen.
A native of Portland, Maine, Mathisen attended the University of Southern Maine and later the University of Maine in Orono where he was a member of the Army ROTC. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Medical Service Corp.
Mathisen earned a master’s in health care administration from Baylor University in 2006.
After retiring from the military in 2013, he held hospital executive roles in Virginia and Vermont prior to arriving at Memorial.
Mathisen has worked in about 10 hospitals or health-care systems in and out of the Army.
He and his wife, Jen, live in Conway. They have three grown children: Blair, Sam and Emma.
He was hired in the spring of 2019 and joined the hospital full-time in June of that year. In the interim, he worked there part-time as he moved to Conway and transitioned from his old job as CEO of Copley Hospital in Morrisville, Vt.
“I’ve come up the ranks. I started out as a private in the Army as an infantryman, and I don’t ask our staff to do anything that I’m not willing to do. And I’ve always been that way. And I will always be that way. I think it’s the right way to be,” he said.
Health Editor Terry Leavitt contributed to this article. She will be interviewing Mathisen on an upcoming video streamed on conwaydailysun.com.
