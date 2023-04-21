U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan masks up as she tours Memorial Hospital on Jan. 17, meeting the hospital's Andrea Rathbone (center) and Marcy Brown (right). Although other hospitals in the state recently dropped their COVID-19 mask requirements, Memorial and Huggins Hospital have yet to do so. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
A N.H. Department of Health and Human Services graphic immage shows the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 over the past year. There are currently 12. The highpoint on the graph is seen on Jan. 9, when 67 people in New Hampshire were hospitalized with COVID-19. (NHDHHS IMAGE)
Two CDC maps of New England show the difference between two measurements being used to assess risk of COVID-19 in communities. While both maps factor in the number of new cases over the past seven days, community level also includes measurements of hospitalizations, while community transmission relies on the percentage of COVID lab tests that are positive. Both levels have been trending lower in recent months.
Monika O’Clair is Huggins Hospital’s vice president of strategy and community relations. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Some hospitals, doctor’s offices and other health-care facilities around New Hampshire have begun dropping their COVID-19-era mask requirements for patients, staff and visitors over the past few weeks. Patients in and around the Mount Washington Valley will find a variety of guidelines.
For example, while White Mountain Health and Saco River Medical Center in Conway Village, and across the state even Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover recently loosened their mask requirements, Memorial Hospital in North Conway has yet to change its policy for patient areas of the hospital. (Masks are no longer required in administrative offices.)
Memorial spokesperson Tim Kershner said Memorial has to coordinate its masking rules with other hospitals in the MaineHealth system to which it belongs.
But Kershner said the mask requirement is under discussion and a date for relaxing it will be announced soon.
Last week, Dartmouth Health and North Country Healthcare joined several other hospitals in the Granite State in dropping mask requirements, and a week earlier, Littleton Regional Hospital, Concord Hospital and Portsmouth Regional Hospital also ended their mandates.
At White Mountains Community Health Center in Conway, Medical Director Deborah Cross, APRN, said the facility dropped its mask mandate for providers and patients in exam rooms several weeks ago but requires patients to remain masked in waiting rooms until they are seen by a provider.
Siena Kaplan-Thompson, director of communications and development at the health center, said the mask requirement is tied to the CDC’s county transmission level. “When it’s low, we don’t have any mask requirement. When it’s moderate or substantial, we require masks in the waiting room but in exam rooms it’s up to patients. And when it’s high, we are still requiring masks everywhere,” she said. A sign on the front door alerts patients about the current requirement.
Saco River Medical Group announced to patients via email last week they will no longer be required to wear masks unless they are have symptoms of a respiratory infection.
Like MaineHealth, Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro continues to require masks. However, Monika O’Clair, vice president of communications at Huggins, said, “We are planning to take down the mask requirement within the next month or so.”
She said the hospital wants to make sure it is following federal guidelines and has policies prepared to cover different situations in which masks may still be required, such as when someone has symptoms of COVID.
O’Clair said the hospital is in the process of reviewing guidance and mandates from federal agencies like the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, known as CMS, which dictate hospital practices.
She added, “While Huggins Hospital is working on plans to change internal masking policies, masks will continue to be welcome — recommended for those who are ill or immunocompromised — for anyone who wants or needs to wear one. We will also be asking our staff to practice ‘mask mirroring’ — putting on a mask when our patients or visitors are wearing one.”
O’Clair said guidance for masking in hospitals will also be affected by the ending of the federal public health emergency May 1.
Causing some confusion, the CDC uses two measures of how prevalent COVID is in a community — community level and community transmission — both of which can be viewed in maps on the CDC website at tinyurl.com/yc6bnj23.
Pamela J. Dudek, infection prevention specialist at Huggins Hospital, said, “The community level map is to assist individuals to plan how to protect themselves and may also serve to alert the community to a rise in the level of circulating virus locally.”
The CDC, however recommends that health-care organizations use community transmission levels for determining which interventions to have in place to protect patients and staff.
The two levels are calculated differently. Though both community levels and community transmission maps factor in the number of new cases over the past seven days; community level also includes measurements of hospitalizations (both new and total numbers) while community transmission relies on the percentage of COVID-19 lab tests that are positive. Both levels have been trending down over the past two months.
The community level maps of the United States have been shading more and more toward green, or low levels, over the past two months. But while transmission levels also have shifted, the maps for New England and the United States still show mainly moderate (yellow) to high (red) transmission rates.
O’Clair said Huggins is seeing few to no positive results for COVID in its testing as well as a similar drop in the number of patients being admitted for COVID. The state Department of Health and Human Services, too, is showing substantially lower numbers of COVID cases and COVID deaths.
“These numbers are making us feel OK,” she said.
O’Clair said staff are looking forward to going maskless and being able to see their patients’ faces. “It’s a big deal for us because we’ve been so long wearing masks all the time,” she said, recalling that not that long ago, health-care workers talked about the possibility of having to work in masks for the rest of their careers.
“We thought we might never be able to take our masks off,” she said. “It is exciting for us to be able to transition into something we thought we might never be able to get to.”
