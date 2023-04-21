CONWAY — Some hospitals, doctor’s offices and other health-care facilities around New Hampshire have begun dropping their COVID-19-era mask requirements for patients, staff and visitors over the past few weeks. Patients in and around the Mount Washington Valley will find a variety of guidelines.

For example, while White Mountain Health and Saco River Medical Center in Conway Village, and across the state even Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover recently loosened their mask requirements, Memorial Hospital in North Conway has yet to change its policy for patient areas of the hospital. (Masks are no longer required in administrative offices.)

