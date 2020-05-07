CONWAY — Incumbent Rodney King is running for one of two three-year seats on the town police commission. Also running is Ted Phillips. Voting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 12, at the Center Conway Fire Station from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The following is King’s profile:
I live in South Conway with my wife Nancy. We have raised a son, Phillip, and have two grandsons. I have worked in the valley for over 40 years and currently manage Coleman Rental & Supply.
I have been involved in many community organizations: North Conway Fire Department, Kennett High School Key Club, Mount Washington Valley Kiwanis, Project Graduation, Mount Washington Valley Science Fair and I am also a member of the American Rental Association.
I have been a police commissioner since 2010 and have worked with the other commissioners and the chief to manage our budgets, and have return unspent funds every year to lower the tax rate.
If I am re-elected I will continue to work to spend the budget in the best interest of the department and the taxpayers. Thank you for your support.
