FRYEBURG, Maine — Erin Mayo, the first female head of school in Fryeburg Academy’s 231-year history, will leave next June at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
Fryeburg Academy and the board of trustees announced Mayo's departure in a statement released Wednesday morning. Mayo, who is on vacation until Aug. 1, could not be reached for comment. However, she was quoted in the release.
This coming year will mark Mayo’s 10th year as the face of the Raiders.
“As I reflect on the last nine years and the 221 that came before them, I am amazed and proud of all that we’ve achieved together in building upon the Academy’s storied history and firm foundations,” Mayo stated in the release.
“We developed and delivered on ambitious strategic goals, including expanding campus by 60-plus acres; erecting Shaffner Hall to include the new LaCasce Dining Room, with near-doubled seating capacity, the Theodore Blaich Post-Secondary Counseling Center and the T. Scott Gamwell Student Union; evolving curricular offerings to meet both 21st-century demands and opportunities and the diverse, changing needs of the students we serve; hiring, developing and supporting an outstanding, dedicated faculty; stabilizing and growing enrollment.”
She added: “I am so very grateful for their faith in me. And I can’t speak of this degree of appreciation without also thanking my husband Peter (Gurnis) and our children Musa, Maeve (FA Class of 2014), and Gunnar (Class of 2019) for their abiding love and support, always.”
Mayo, who had been living in Texas and working at the Episcopal School of Dallas, was selected as the new head of school in November of 2012 and succeeded retiring headmaster Dan Lee, who stepped down after 20 years at the helm on June 30, 2013.
"It was a long search process as the search committee was determined to find the best possible match for our academy following Dan Lee's announcement he will be retiring next year," said AO Pike, class of 1957 and then-president of the board of trustees in 2012. "During Dan's 20 years at Fryeburg Academy, he has virtually transformed our campus and markedly improved the educational experience we provide to our students. We are confident Erin is the best individual to carry on the legacy Dan has set into motion."
After considering more than 30 applicants, conducting extensive campus visits and interviews with finalists, and reviewing in-depth papers finalists prepared on their thoughts for the future of the academy, the committee voted unanimously to recommend Mayo as its next head of school.
Mayo was born and raised in St. Johnsbury, Vt. She graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1987, where her father, Bernier L. Mayo, was headmaster from 1981-2001. She received her bachelor of arts degree from Georgetown University in 1991 and returned to St. Johnsbury Academy to serve in the admissions office and later, to teach English. Mayo earned her master's in English Language and Literature from Middlebury College. In 2001, she became the chair of SJA's English Department and in 2004, its assistant headmaster for academics.
In 2007, Mayo accepted a position as the head of the upper school at the Episcopal School in Dallas, Texas. In 2012, she was named the school's assistant head of school for academics.
"Part of my long-term vision is an even more unified school community and a reinvigorated residential life experience,” Mayo said in her first interview with the Sun.
In the release, Mayo spoke about the past three years dealing with COVID-19, trying to keep students and staff safe.
“Not least of all, in weathering the pandemic together with shared clarity, purpose, love and grit, the Academy community has — in William Faulkner’s words about his best hope for humankind — not merely endured, but prevailed,” she stated. “Fryeburg Academy’s mission, independence and service of the public good have been my collective north star, calling for me to exercise a kind of leadership that has been made possible by a very wise, empowering Board of Trustees and by my indispensable, talented senior leadership team.”
Chris Gordon, president of the current Board of Trustees, stated: “Throughout her nine years at Fryeburg Academy, virtually every discussion with me or the Trustees has been focused on what is best for our students — today and in their future. This guiding principle has provided us with a clear, driven leader constantly demonstrating integrity, innovation and progress.”
He added: “The Board of Trustees would like to thank Erin for all she has accomplished for the thousands of students who have traveled our halls during what will be a decade she has been at the helm of the Academy — by any measure, her time has been a success that will leave an impressive mark on our history and set the school up for more success going forward. Our academic programs are strong, our test results are impressive, our student body is diverse, our financial position is solid and our campus looks superb.”
Gordon said a search committee will form soon to find the next fead of school.
The release lists “some of the notable accomplishments during Mayo’s tenure” which include:
• $1.9 million raised towards the Students in the Center Campaign to construct Shaffner Hall that includes the 21,600 square-foot LaCasce Dining Room, the Theodore Blaich Post-Secondary Counseling Center and the Scott T. Gamwell Student Union.
• Enhancement of the Academy’s technology and applied learning programming, including the addition of a workplace internship program for juniors and seniors.
• Renewal of FA’s 10-year contract with MSAD 72.
• Development of the school’s Outdoor Learning and Research Center (OLRC) facilities and experiential learning opportunities through installation of a 30-foot climbing wall and extensive low-ropes course.
• Establishment of new pathways and partnerships for commuter-day and boarding student recruitment.
• Successful completion of the Academy’s Association of Independent Schools in New England re-accreditation.
• $1.3 million raised to date towards the FA Scores! Campaign to construct a new, multi-sport synthetic turf field and complex with outdoor lighting, new bleachers, scoreboard, sound system and an expanded spectator seating capacity of 650, which is on track to open this fall.
