DENMARK, Maine — A Massachusetts man apparently died of a medical condition Monday while sitting on a rock at a local pond, the Oxford County Sheriff’s office said Tuesday morning.
At approximately 4:20 p.m., Oxford County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Shaplin Lane for a reported drowning.
Shaplin Lane terminates on Walden Pond. It is about 15 miles southeast of Fryeburg, Maine.
As emergency personnel arrived on scene, they located a 66-year-old man in the water who had suffered a medical event while sitting on a rocky outcrop at Walden Pond. The man was brought to land where CPR was started.
Lifesaving efforts by emergency responders were exhausted and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
The man was later identified as Mark Thomas, 66, of Lexington, Mass.
Thomas was reportedly with his wife Lynn Carrs at the time of his death.
The events leading up to the medical event are still being investigated but Thomas’ death is not being ruled as a drowning at this time.
Maine’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will examine Thomas to determine a cause of death.
