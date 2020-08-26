CONCORD — Settlers Green's proposal to open a Market Basket store in North Conway got a major boost Tuesday from the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
The owners of North Conway Grand Hotel, which sits adjacent to the site of the as yet unbuilt store, have delayed construction through a series of lawsuits directed against Settlers and the town of Conway, which had agreed to vacate a municipal road around the supermarket site.
The case, Bellevue Properties Inc. v. Town of Conway et al., was heard in May over video conference.
Bellevue was represented by Roy Tilsley of Bernstein Shur of Manchester; the town, by Peter Malia of Hastings Malia of Fryeburg, Maine; and Settlers, by Derek Lick of Sulloway & Hollis of Concord.
Bellevue Properties claims that traffic will adversely impact its business and also has raised concerns that once the town vacates the road, it will not be maintained properly.
The town was a party to the suit because of a 2017 town vote to discontinue McMillan Lane, which would become Market Basket’s parking lot.
The case ended up before the state Supreme Court as an appeal of an order made in Carroll County Superior Court in April 2019. In that order, Judge Amy Ignatius opted not to reconsider her February 2019 order in which she sided with the town and Settlers.
The recent Supreme Court opinion, written by Associate Justice Patrick Donovan, affirmed Ignatius' decision.
The opinion said that although Bellevue had argued that the trial court applied an incorrect legal standard to evaluate the town’s decision and erred in concluding that the town’s interests in discontinuing the road outweighed the plaintiff’s interest in its continuance, "because the trial court applied the proper legal standard and its decision is supported by the record, we affirm."
Settlers' principal Robert Barsamian was jubilant with the affirmation, telling the Sun on Tuesday, "We won again."
Barsamian said there is a third lawsuit by Bellevue over alleged abutter's rights. Ignatius dismissed that suit in the spring, and a motion to reconsider has been filed.
But in terms of finally constructing the Market Basket, "we are getting prepared to start," said Barsamian, adding he is getting clarification on where that third case stands. "We are pumped. We are really excited to get rolling."
Owned by the DeMoulas family, Market Basket is a chain of 82 supermarkets in New Hampshire, Massachusett, and Maine, headquartered in Tewksbury, Mass.
Barsamian said he spoke to Market Basket executives Tuesday and said they are also "every excited."
He said Ignatius is expected to rule on the motion to reconsider the abutter's rights case any day now.
Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes briefed selectmen on the court victory also on Tuesday.
"We received word this afternoon that the town and Settlers Green again prevailed at the Supreme Court in the Market Basket case — the second one," said Holmes.
"That's good news, and Market Basket takes another very slow step forward toward execution," he said.
Bellevue also sued the town over the Conway Planning Board's decision to approve plans for the grocery store. The town and Settlers won that lawsuit in New Hampshire Supreme Court in early April.
Donovan's recent opinion is just under 11 pages long. In it, he writes that the plaintiff argued that Ignatius misused a Supreme Court case called Town of Hinsdale v. Town of Chesterfield, which involved Hinsdale's objection to Chesterfield shutting down a road.
"The plaintiff (Bellevue) contends that the trial court erred in considering the town’s other interests in the road’s discontinuance rather than limiting its analysis to the burden of maintaining the road," said Donovan. "We disagree."
Donovan wrote that town voters may opt to close a variety of road types without any stated grounds and that nothing in the Hindsdale case limited a court's analysis to maintenance costs.
Bellevue also argued that the hotel's interest in preserving the road outweighed the town's interest in closing it.
"As the principal of Settlers (Robert Barsamian) testified, Settlers believes that the new road is 'paramount' to ensure public access to the development, and that even if the proposed grocery store failed, Settlers 'would still maintain that road just like' it maintains Settlers Green Drive," wrote Donovan.
"Additionally, Settlers’ principal understood the planning board’s site plan approval to require Settlers to keep the new road open to the public, and that if Settlers failed to do so, the planning board could revoke its approval.
"Thus, not only does the evidence demonstrate that the plaintiff currently has access to the now-privately owned McMillan Lane, it shows that this access will continue given Settlers’ significant business and legal interests in continuing to keep the new road open to the public and maintained," the opinion said.
The new road, which would cost $1 million, would be an upgrade over McMillan Lane, which was built in 1992.
"According to the record, Settlers and the town agreed that the road would be built to current standards and would include sidewalks, bike paths and a 10-foot grass esplanade," wrote Donovan.
He also noted that the hotel has two other access points. The main one is from Route 16 to Settlers Green Drive and the other is from the North-South Road to Fairway Lane.
"The plaintiff does not contend, and the record fails to demonstrate, that these two ways would not provide sufficient access to the hotel should public access to the new road somehow become restricted," wrote Donovan.
