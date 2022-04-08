Only a small patch of snow (behind the trees, center, right) can be seen looking north across the Saco River to the Moats from the Route 16 overlook in Conway on March 22. Only 6.4 inches of snow were recorded for the month. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
By Brian Fitzgerald, special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONWAY — Winter in North Conway largely came to an end early in March, both symbolically and in reality.
March symbolizes the start of meteorological spring, although North Conway averages 15.9 inches of snow and can bear witness to significant snowfall and cold air outbreaks.
However, this year, snow on the ground quickly melted throughout the month. Overall, March featured warmer than normal temperatures and lower than normal snowfall and precipitation.
Snow for the month totaled just 6.4 inches, with the vast majority of snowfall occurring in the first few days of the month. Only 3.4 inches of snow fell between the observations on March 2-3, creating a maximum snow depth of 9 inches for the month.
Temperatures quickly warmed thereafter, with maximum temperatures reaching at least 60 degrees on three different days during March. Surprisingly, the maximum temperature of 70, reached on March 19, did not set a new daily record (the record for that date is 77, set in 2012).
Snowfall for the season now stands at 61.2 inches, which is 18.3 inches lower than normal.
Brian Fitzgerald is director of science and research for the non-profit Mount Washington Observatory. This summary was provided by Fitzgerald with the assistance of observers Hank Dresch, Greg Fitch, Mark Bunker and Ed Boyle from the Obs’ weather station on Pine Street in North Conway. For more, go to mountwashington.org.
