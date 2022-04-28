OSSIPEE — A Conway man, who was sentenced to at least six years in prison for child porn, expressed gratitude to those who prosecuted and incarcerated him when the sentence was delivered Tuesday
On Dec. 17, a Carroll County grand jury indicted Austin Murphy, 21, of North Conway on 23 counts of distribution of child pornography. Many images allegedly show children performing sex acts on adults. The indictment says the crimes occurred May 10 and April 5 and Murphy had the intent to sell, transfer or exchange the images.
In October of 2018, Murphy was charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography. He was indicted the following month. That investigation began after a service called DropBox flagged an account with some child porn videos.
Murphy was before Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius for plea and sentencing on Tuesday, appearing from Carroll County jail by video conference. He pleaded guilty to seven child porn charges; some were for distribution of such images.
Per a plea agreement, Ignatius sentenced Murphy for six to 12 years in Concord’s state prison. He was given about a year of pre-trial confinement credit. Two years could be suspended if he completes a sex offender treatment program. He also received a 10-to-20-year sentence that was suspended for pending good behavior for a decade.
After Ignatius took his guilty pleas and ratified the sentence agreed to by the prosecution and defense, Murphy addressed the court.
Speaking clearly and calmly, he said: “I’m no longer a believer in victimless crimes. I’m sorry to those that have caused further trauma, pain and grief, for as a sexual assault survivor myself, I sympathize with all victims and I do hope that they can manage to forgive me for what I’ve done.
“I know I’ll never be able to forgive myself,” Murphy said. “I will spend the rest of my life begging God for forgiveness that I can only pray will come.”
Then he proceeded to thank police, including the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
“I would like to thank various law enforcement agencies that make up ICAC; the dedicated officers of that agency deserve the highest praise,” said Murphy. “Thank you for your endless work to protect those who cannot protect themselves. Thank you to the Carroll County Superior Court judge, the honorable Amy Ignatius, and her staff, along with the Carroll County County Attorney’s Office struggling for justice in the name of the law.”
He also praised his public defenders. “A special thank you to the New Hampshire Public Defender’s Office, specifically attorneys Amy Ashworth, Alan Hassler and Robin Davis. I wouldn’t have been able to keep decent composure without the three of you,” said Murphy.
He also thanked his family for their support and apologized for the “shame” he brought on them. He also praised the staff at the jail.
“Some of these officers have helped me through very dark times in the last 10 months that I’ve been here,” said Murphy. “I look forward to closing this chapter of my life to begin the next. It’s been a long, stressful three years, and I’m glad to put it behind us all. ... I have learned to make the best of bad situations and I plan do just that again.”
Ignatius said she appreciated Murphy’s statement and was glad that he took responsibility for his actions.
“Let’s hope that the progress you’ve made and the introspection that is reflected in your comments continues on in your own personal growth,” said the judge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.