OSSIPEE — A former Jackson man whom Carroll County grand jury indicted last year on child pornography charges is asking a judge to declare that the results of a search warrant should be suppressed because an apparent typographical error in the search warrant application.
On Oct. 6, a Superior Court grand jury indicted Chris Devries, 38, of Jackson on 20 counts of child abuse images, allegedly of female children performing sex acts with a man or men, or another child, plus drug and falsifying evidence charges.
According to CarrolL County Superior Court's case summary, Devries' case is scheduled to have jury selection on Sept. 20.
On June 21, DeVries organized a North Conway protest he called “Skate Away the Hate,” which involved people riding bicycles and skateboards down White Mountain Highway from Schouler Park to Depot Road and back. At one point he called for divesting funds from police and prison systems.
On March 10, defense attorneys Mark Sisti and Wade Harwood of Sisti Law of Chichester filed a motion to suppress.
The motion says that last summer police obtained a search warrant based on information that Snapchat, a multimedia messaging app, provided to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Snapchat said an account user named "c_d2918" had uploaded child sexual abuse images to its server. Sisti and Harwood said that police, in their affidavit, said the phone number for the account holder that Snapchat provided ended in five digits, meaning it was one digit too long.
They said it's "unclear" if Snapchat provided the wrong number or the officer writing the affidavit made a mistake.
"Because the affidavit does not include information linking the number provided by Snapchat to the number registered to Mr. DeVries, it did not establish probable cause to search Mr. DeVries's home," said Sisti and Harwood.
"The warrant should not have been issued. Accordingly, all evidence obtained through the execution of the search warrant must be suppressed."
The application for search warrant and supporting affidavit was prepared by Lt. Todd Faulkner of Cheshire County Sheriff's Office. He was assigned to the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The search warrant was authorized by Cheshire Superior Court Judge David Ruoff last July 9.
In paragraph 2 of the affidavit, the number incorrectly ends in five digits. But elsewhere in Faulkner's paperwork, the last four digits are reported consistently. Also listed in paragraph 3 are DeVries' date of birth and IP (internet protocol) address as recorded by Snapchat. The IP address located to the Conway area.
Paragraph 9 of the affidavit says Conway police received a call from Devries on June 12, 2020 from a Samsung Galaxy 13 phone. The number that Conway Police had for DeVries matches the phone number that Faulkner, in paragraph 3, said that SnapChat reported.
Late on in the affidavit, Faulkner reports that the phone account was connected to an email that was linked to DeVries.
Jackson police confirmed to Faulkner that DeVries lived in Jackson. Faulkner also did a motor vehicle license check on DeVries that confirmed he lived in Jackson. Falkner says he learned the phone was purchased from Walmart and activated in 2018.
Faulker said another CyberTip said SnapChat reported in November 2019 that a user called Sk81982 had uploaded child abuse images. The account user "self-reported" the same phone number police said belonged to Devries (who was born in August of 1982).
"It should be noted whenever an Electronic Service Provider identifies unlawful conduct on their platform the accounts are usually shut down, thus requiring the user to create a new account," said Faulkner.
"It is my opinion that the user 'Sk81982' was shut down and reopened the account 'c_d2918.' The phone number associated with both of these tips is a known number for DeVries since 2018," he said.
At the protest, DeVries called for defunding police, speaking through a bullhorn “If we divest funds from police and prison systems, we all benefit,” said DeVries. “Those funds can go to local communities and social services.”
The following month, DeVries was charged with six counts of possessing child sexual abuse images, one count of possession of hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms and one count of falsifying physical evidence.
In August he appeared before Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius, who released DeVries on personal recognizance bail and ordered that he live with his parents in Wolfeboro.
At the August bail hearing, Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi predicted that the number of charges against DeVries would greatly increase, and they did.
On Oct. 6, a Superior Court grand jury indicted DeVries on 20 counts of child abuse images and also on the drug and falsifying physical evidence charges.
Andruzzi prosecuted all the indictments.
At the August bail hearing, DeVries' then attorney, Paul Garrity of Paul J. Garrity Law Offices of Londonderry, said DeVries had stable ties in the community, having held a number of jobs, including as a logger, hiking/canoeing guide, and ski patrol and maintenance man at World Fellowship Center. Most recently, DeVries had worked as a stone mason.
While living in Conway, DeVries served on the Municipal Budget Committee from 2015-17. He has no prior criminal record.
