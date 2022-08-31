CONWAY — Police last week arrested a man in Conway who was charged with secretly recording his niece in her bedroom and then falsifying physical evidence.
Frederick Christenhusz, 48, of Sunset Beach, Calif., was arrested by Conway police on Aug. 26.
Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius ordered him held without bail on Monday.
The story begins when Master Patrolman Shawn Baldwin responded to a Conway address for a report that a man was filming a juvenile, according to Baldwin's probable cause statement which is filed in Carroll County Superior Court. Criminal complaints against Christenhusz were filed by Deputy County Attorney Keith Blair.
He spoke to a homeowner, who said her sister and her husband were visiting. The homeowner said her children were home, including her daughter, 16.
The homeowner said she found what appeared to be two USB device chargers in her daughter's room but upon further inspection found they were actually "secret recording devices," and one had a micro-SD card inside it.
"At this time, Frederick Chirstenhusz came over and advised that it was his and took the micro-SD and said he had been looking for that," said Baldwin. "(The homeowner) told me she had requested the micro-SD back to examine it and Frederick gave her a different one, which she noticed was a different color."
The affidavit continues that "a group" confronted Chirstenhusz and he admitted to placing the device in the teen's bedroom.
"(The homeowner) went on to say that during the confrontation, Frederick Christenhusz tried to run away, and they held him down and called police," said Baldwin, adding he spoke to Christenhusz while Christenhusz was still lying on the deck.
"I asked Frederick Christenhusz what was going on that day, and he advised me that he had placed a secret recording device in (the girl's) bedroom. Frederick Christenhusz went on to say that he had purchased the device approximately six months prior and had been fantasizing about recording a stranger getting undressed, but had not previously intended to record a family member," Baldwin said.
Christenhusz said he placed the camera in the girl's bedroom at about 2 p.m. and it was found five hours later and he had given the homeowner a different micro-SD card and destroyed the other two micro-SD cards.
On Aug. 29, he pleaded not guilty. He is represented by public defender Ezra Cahn.
His next court date is Oct. 3 by Webex.
