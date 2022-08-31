Frederick Chirstenhusz

Frederick Chirstenhusz has been charged misdemeanor violation of privacy for allegedly secretly recording his niece in her bedroom and then felony falsifying physical evidence for destroying two micro SD cards. (CONWAY POLICE PHOTO)

CONWAY — Police last week arrested a man in Conway who was charged with secretly recording his niece in her bedroom and then falsifying physical evidence.

Frederick Christenhusz, 48, of Sunset Beach, Calif., was arrested by Conway police on Aug. 26. 

