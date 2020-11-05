AUGUSTA, Maine — On Thursday, the day Maine recorded 183 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day increase since the beginning of the pandemic, Gov. Janet Mills announced an Executive Order requiring Maine people to wear face coverings in public settings, regardless of the ability to maintain physical distance.
The new order strengthens an earlier one stating that face coverings must be worn only when physical distancing is difficult to maintain. Earlier this week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issued a similar order. Additionally, owners and operators of all indoor public settings in Maine must now post plainly visible signs notifying entrants of the requirement to wear cloth face coverings, and may deny service or entry for non-compliance. Previously, only certain types of businesses like large retail businesses were responsible for implementing measures requiring customers to wear face coverings.
“We have recorded yet another day of record high case numbers. This deadly and dangerous virus is spreading all across our state,” said Mills. “Protect your family. Protect a health care worker. Protect the elderly. Wear your face covering. Save lives. It is that simple.”
However, Rep. Nathan Wadsworth (R-Hiram) said questions Mills' new order because the mask mandate is no longer limited to crowded places. Wadsworth won his re-election bid on Tuesday.
“I wear a mask in crowds and stores but now Mills and her new order wants to make these tasks illegal in Maine without a mask: Walking your dog alone on a sidewalk, loading groceries into your car without a human being in sight, your child playing on a playground by him/herself," said Wadsworth.
"This is no longer masquerading as science. What's the next step?”
Wadsworth represents Fryeburg and also Brownfield, Hiram, part of Lovell and Porter.
Fryeburg Selectmen's chair Tom Klinepeter said he isn't surprised by the new order. He had not had a chance to review it carefully Thursday afternoon but did see a blurb about it on social media.
"The cases are exploding," said Klinepeter adding the current rules haven't stopped the virus. "We are going to have to try something else."
Klinepeter said Maine is in difficult position because the virus is spreading but new restrictions will also inhibit businesses. He said right now, Fryeburg is contending with the "double whammy" of 302 road construction and the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Fryeburg Academy, masking is nothing new. Head of School Erin Mayo said the school has been operating under mask protocols right along.
"We've continued to follow them closely, which seems to have had an important effect: the Academy's a school with close to 600 people present every day, and in the last two-and-a-half weeks following two positive cases on campus, no further transmission has been reported," said Mayo. "Many of the students and teachers identified as close contacts have one more day in quarantine, so we're not quite on the other side of things yet, but so far, I think this is a pretty good demonstration about the preventive power of face masks and observing physical distancing."
The school switched to remote learning after a student and teacher tested positive for COVID-19 lat month. In class lessons resume on Monday.
According to the Mills administration, wearing a face covering is proven to significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19. Maine’s seven-day positivity rate, while still significantly lower than other states, has more than doubled in the past two weeks to 1.52 percent while hospitalizations have also increased.
“Maine is experiencing widespread community transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19,” said Dr. Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. “Wearing face coverings and staying at least six feet away from others when out in public are ways that every person in Maine can limit potential spread of the virus to help make their communities and homes safer.”
Face coverings are required for all children age 5 and older in public settings, including school and childcare settings, and are recommended for children ages 2 to 4 unless deemed developmentally inappropriate. Exemptions continue to exist for those who have serious medical conditions or who are otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
“The safety of our employees and customers is our number one priority,” said Adam Reny, co-owner of Renys and member of the Retail Association of Maine. “All of us at Renys want to be a part of the solution. While we know that wearing a mask is uncomfortable we feel it is necessary to protect our employees, customers, and communities across the state of Maine. In order for us to have a safe and successful holiday shopping season we are requiring that all employees and customers wear a mask while in our stores. So please be kind to our staff and your fellow Mainers as we all work together to get through this.”
Mills’ Executive Order also reduces indoor gathering limits as previously announced. The gathering limit on outdoor activities remains at 100 people under existing guidelines, with physical distancing and the use of face coverings. Occupancy limits for retail establishments remain at five people per 1,000 square feet of shopping space. The Mills administration had previously increased indoor seating limits to 50 percent of permitted capacity or 100 people, whichever was less.
The order will be in effect until repealed or amended.
