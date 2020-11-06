According to the Centers for Disease Control, “Wearing cloth masks can help prevent people infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 from spreading the virus.” Earlier this week, Maine’s Gov. Janet Mills announced an Executive Order requiring people in that state to wear face coverings in public settings regardless of the ability to maintain physical distance. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issued a similar order recently. However, in New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu has yet to update an order he issued in August that merely required masks at scheduled gatherings of more than 100 people. This is despite a spike that saw over 200 new cases and two new deaths in the Granite State on Thursday.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: Do you think New Hampshire should join Maine and Massachusetts in requiring masks to be worn in public?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
