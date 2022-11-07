MADISON — The Madison police chief says a local woman is suspected of taking down Republican political signs in town.
On Oct. 18, the police department began an investigation into the removal, theft and vandalism of political signs.
The resulting report says that approximately 90 of a combination of Karoline Leavitt and Don Bolduc signs have been stolen since Oct. 6, and some that weren’t removed were spray-painted. Both Leavitt and Bolduc are Republicans running for Congress and U.S. Senate, respectively.
Police deployed a trail camera near signs to help identify a suspect. On Oct. 25, a woman identified as Donna Veilleux of Madison was seen removing signs.
"The signs were discarded in the area and not stolen," said King.
In a text to the Sun, King clarified that Veilleux is only one suspect in one incident and there's no evidence she took down most of 90 the signs.
King said Veilleux admitted to taking some signs down.
Reached Monday afternoon, Veilleux told the Sun her intention was to clean up Nature Conservancy Land near the intersection of Route 41 and East Shore Drive.
Prior to taking down the Republican signs, Veilleux complained to a person who placed Democratic signs there that the land belonged to the Nature Conservancy and they needed to be removed.
She said the Democrats removed most of their signs and she took one down. The next day, Republicans placed signs there. She pulled them out of the ground and placed them on the ground.
"They are a non-partisan organization," said Veilleux, adding her motive was non-political.
King said the case carries a civil penalty and the case has been referred to the Attorney General's Office.
She admitted that she was "at fault" for taking down a handful of signs but she had nothing to do with the disappearance or vandalization of other signs. She plans to be in touch with the Attorney General's Office.
After being confronted by King, she contacted the Nature Conservancy and she said Nature Conservancy gave her permission to remove political signs.
After that, Veilleux told King she had permission to remove the signs, but King told her she still didn't have permission to touch signs as it was a right-of-way issue.
King told the Sun in a text that the signs were on Nature Conservancy Land but on the state right-of-way. He said the main thing is, Veilleux wasn't authorized to pluck the signs when she did so.
King quotes the law this way, "NH RSA 664:17 states that “No person shall remove, deface, or knowingly destroy any political advertising which is placed on or affixed to public property or any private property except for removal by the owner of the property, persons authorized by the owner of the property, or a law enforcement officer removing improper advertising."
At a recent Madison selectmen's meeting, King said that the AG’s Office investigates sign removal and can issue a $1,000 fine. If police catch someone spray-painting a sign, that’s an arrestable offense of criminal mischief and the possible fine could be $1,200.
A spokesman with the AG's Office said the AG's Office is aware of the case and is reviewing it.
