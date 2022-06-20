Madison Police Chief Bob King on Tuesday gives an "oration" about his willingness to throw out rude patrons at town buildings and facilities, as Town administrator Linda Shackford takes notes. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
MADISON — Channeling a boy band’s 1997 song lyrics, Madison’s chief of police issued a warning to those who have been making trouble in town hall or at the transfer station.
Chief Bob King made his point during an update to selectmen last Tuesday. He later explained that the town has seen a wave of bad behavior, and while there was only one arrest so far, several people have come close to being arrested. “To kind of sound like the Backstreet Boys, I don’t care who you are, where you’re from, or what you need, you will be banned from town property if you come in with that sort of attitude,” said King.
“If you have a problem with what the board of selectmen does, coming in to yell at the administration staff does not resolve your problem,” he said.
He continued, “If you have a problem with the selectmen, they’ll listen to it, believe me. So we can all agree that we can act like a rational adult and come in and address your problem the way it has to be addressed. Because if you think for a second, that the selectmen or myself will tolerate that behavior, you are sadly mistaken. We will ban you from the building.”
“If everything with COVID has taught us anything, it’s you can conduct town business remotely, and using the transfer station, as far as I’m concerned, that’s a privilege.”
“You want to come in and scream and yell at the transfer station employees because you’re mad at fees or that they can’t handle construction debris, I don’t care. Take it somewhere else. You don’t have to use that transfer station. If you want to come in and go off on the tax collector or the administration staff because you don’t like XYZ, if you can’t come in and address it with the selectmen you don’t have to be here. I don’t care what committee you’re on. I don’t care if you’re a commissioner. I don’t care if you’re a selectman. I don’t care who you are. If you come into this building acting like a child, you will be treated as such. Thank you. That’s my, well, I won’t call it a rant. I’ll call it an oration.”
Selectmen thanked King. “You definitely have all three of our support,” said Selectman Michael Mauro.
In other police news, Madison police now have a boat docked on Silver Lake and have been noticing that most boaters are not complying with the obligation to get a town sticker to use the town boat launch. King said as of last Tuesday, 22 letters with $100 fines were sent to boat owners who didn’t display a launch sticker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.