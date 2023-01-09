MADISON — For months, the Madison Planning Board has been crafting a short-term rental ordinance. But at the last minute, they decided they won't propose anything to voters this spring.
Voters last March passed the planners' Article 6, which said a dwelling unit can’t be used for transients and which town officials said effectively banned STRs.
Since then, the planning board has worked to get an article on the warrant to legalize and regulate STRs. But apparently, the months of work were all for naught as at the close of the Jan. 4 public hearing on two STR-related articles, the board chose not to move either initiative forward.
One of the initiatives would have allowed STRs by special exception and the other one would have defined an STR as not being owner-occupied.
"We went back and forth on it; we felt we were pretty solid on a special exception proposal, and it didn't work out," chair Marc Ohlson said in a phone interview Monday.
Meanwhile, in November, selectmen started sending out letters to some STRs owners asking them not to rent again.
Planners proposed to allow STRs by special exceptions given by the zoning board of adjustment, which would have made a lot of work for Ohlson, who also sits on the ZBA, considering about 170 STRs are in town.
The proposed ordinance would have required STR owners to have a contact person to accept legal service or emergency, and compliance with life safety and occupancy limits. Special exceptions run with the land, not the current property owner, and selectmen could revoke the special exception.
At the hearing, vocal STR critic Kathy Koziell said the rentals have drastically reduced the supply of affordable housing in many places. She urged the planning board not to move forward with its STRs articles. Last Friday, Koziell said she was pleased the planning board heeded her message.
"We are happy that the planning board not only listened but heard what we had to say," said Koziell in an email.
"The purpose of having a public hearing was achieved. Anyone that is interested in the details can watch on YouTube search for Madtv603 (Madison's Public Education Government channel)."
During the hearing, resident Nick Borelli, another STR critic, said the proposed ordinance change would turn every dwelling unit would eventually become an "unsupervised hotel."
Ohlson and Police Chief Bob King quarreled at the hearing.
King asked Ohlson if multiple members had a conflict when pitching this ordinance, and Ohlson said he didn't know.
"Either you're lying or you're being naive," said King. "So which one is it?"
A little later on, King said he had asked Ohlson a number of questions at a meeting that he couldn't answer during a meeting with the New Hampshire Municipal Association in November.
Ohlson replied, "Is that the one (meeting) that you came halfway through and read the Daily Sun ... and then played the games in the back of it and didn't pay attention?"
During an interview Monday, Ohlson said planning board members are not conflicted because all they were doing is writing an ordinance for voters to consider and when doing so it's good to have a range of perspectives.
Planning board members said their intent was to protect property rights and to gain some control over STRs.
"Right now, it's a Wild West, they don't have any regulation," said planning board member Charlie Allen.
Terri Cancelarich wondered what the planning board would do to protect her property rights from obnoxious STR guests.
"At our home, we had a problem with a neighboring STR," said Cancelarich "There was a creepy, middle-aged man on the dock, staring at my 14-year-old niece to the point where it made her very uncomfortable."
Planning board alternate Philip LaRoche asked Cancelarich if she would rather have the guy from the dock just there for the weekend or as a long-term neighbor.
Some residents questioned if the proposals would jive with the master plan.
"I think what we're doing is we're starting to put a commercial enterprise into a rural residential zone," said Selectman John Arruda, who added the town would have to hire an employee to manage STRs.
But planning board members said enforcing an STR ban would be more expensive than just hiring an employee.
Planning board alternate Jay Buckley championed some meeting attendees' suggestion of using Lincoln's STR regulation. Lincoln has STR owners sign a form stating they will comply with all town regulations and they have three strikes before their STR has to be shut down.
Ohlson objected that Lincoln's STR rules should be sponsored by the selectmen not the planning board because it's not a planning document. He also said the town didn't have time to bring forward a completely different ordinance.
"You just blew our clock out of the water if you want to go with that," said Ohlson.
Planning board members voted not to put the proposed article to allow STRs by special exception on the March ballot. The vote was 4-3, with selectmen's representative Josh Shackford, David Cribbie and Paul Littlefield and Chairman Ohslon voting in the majority.
Paul Marks, Charlie Allen and Karl Nordlund were in the minority.
They also voted to send their definition of STRs to attorney Laura Spector Morgan as there was a concern it would conflict with the definition of dwelling unit that was passed last year. At the very end of the meeting, the planning board voted to remove the proposed STR definition from the March ballot. That vote appeared to be unanimous.
Cribbie said the board should start working on a new STR proposal for 2024 now so they don't run out of time but Allen objected.
"I'm done with short-term rentals," said Allen, who had some agreement with other members.
