MADISON — In the wake of Conway changed its transfer station hours, Madison officials are worried that Conway people will overrun their transfer station, which allows people without resident stickers to dump their trash there at $5 a bag.
After Conway Public Works Director Andrew Smith told selectmen there his workers haven't been getting their contracted two days off a week, Conway's transfer station will be closed Sundays and Mondays but open a few hours later on Tuesdays and Saturdays, at least for the summer and possibly permanently.
The Conway transfer station has always been closed Mondays but was previously open 8 a.m.-noon Sundays. It serves residents from Albany and Eaton in addition to Conway.
Madison selectmen discussed this change at their June 28 meeting with Public Works Director Jon Cyr.
Selectman John Arruda, who works at the transfer station, said that the change of hours will impact Madison because "people who don't have stickers will come in, and you don't know where they come from.
"There will be pressure" on the Madison facility, he said.
Cyr replied that if what Arruda predicted happens, Madison Transfer Station might have to close on Sundays, too.
The Madison Transfer Station, located at 219 Boulder Road, is open Fridays and Mondays from 7 a.m.–noon, and Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m.–4 p.m.
Cyr said people have been telling him they think Conway's closing Sundays will lead to trash being dumped on the side of the road because vacationers won't want to take their garbage with them.
He said if Madison's transfer station is overrun, the revenue from the $5 per bag fee probably won't make up for the hauling costs due to the high price of fuel.
Cyr and selectmen agreed to just see how it goes.
But Arruda and Cyr agreed that Conway is going to have a "problem" with their new schedule.
"They are going to get overloaded on the days they are open, let's be realistic," said Cyr, adding this time of year garbage smells bad and people won't want to store it for any longer than they have to.
In other business before the Madison board, Caliee Bergeron presented a survey that a local group of short-term rental owners had sent to Madison property owners by mail and social media seeking their views on STRs.
She said 110 surveys had been collected so far.
According to Bergeron, 83 percent of responding Madison property owners said they support STRs and regulations. She said 37 percent of the responders were STR owners and 63 percent were seasonal/year-round residents who are not STR owners.
