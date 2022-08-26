MADISON — Days after a car crash on Route 16 in Madison claimed the life of an Albany man on Sunday, two more people who were in the vehicle have died, state police said Friday.
On Sunday, approximately 2 miles north of the site of another fatal crash two days earlier, police were notified at 3:47 p.m. of a single motor vehicle crash near Ledge Pond Road in Madison.
A late-model Chevrolet Tahoe had rolled over, with three people ejected from the vehicle.
Police said the Tahoe was traveling southbound when the driver lost control.
A man identified as Kevin Sargent, 44, of Albany, was transported to Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, while the other man and woman were flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine.
On Friday, police announced that they had died from injuries sustained in the crash. Michael Seibel, 44, of North Conway died Wednesday, and Ann-Marie Sargent, 40, of Albany, died Thursday.
Police said the three adults in the Tahoe were not wearing seatbelts.
Five children were also inside the vehicle and sustained minor injuries.
A GoFundMe page has been established by Kevin Sargent’s family, titled “Please help my nephew give his daddy a funeral.” The organizer is Lynn Libby of Limington, Maine, but she said the page was created by her daughter, Katelyn.
Libby said Seibel and Kevin Sargent and Ann-Marie Sargent left behind a total of six children. Three are missing both parents and three are missing their fathers, Kevin or Michael.
Ann-Marie’s mother, Robin Murphy Foster of Conway, said she is working on a Go Fund me.
Ann-Marie’s sister, Katrina Gifford, who flew in from Missouri, said Ann-Marie was better known as Ann-Marie Holbrook, as Holbrook was her maiden name. She had six sisters and was well known in the valley from working various jobs locally, such as at the Fryeburg Fair.
Ann-Marie, said Gifford, knew how to cheer people up when they were having a bad day.
“Anywhere she walked in, she always had a smile, on her face,” said Gifford, adding Ann-Marie had a “bubbly personality that lit up the room.”
She leaves three children: Kaisyn, 6, Isaiah Seibel, 3, and Ellijah Seibel, 2. Gifford said locals are doing what they can to help the family. She said people are calling non-stop to see how to help.
“If we didn’t have the community then I don’t know where we would be right now,” said Gifford, adding the family is planning a public thank you.
Sargent was a believer in organ donation but was not able to be a donor herself.
One of her sisters was Ashlie Hersom, who died in an overdose earlier this year, who also had children.
Michael Seibel’s mother, Lorraine, said is working on an obituary.
“He was a great father, and his boys adored him,” said Lorraine Seibel, adding Michael had four boys and Kaisyn was his godson, and they were close.
Asked for additional information about the crash, such as how it happened, state police Public Information Officer Amber Lagace said, “At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing. No additional information beyond what has been previously shared is available.”
Members of the state police, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Madison and Conway police and fire, Action Ambulance, and a number of good Samaritans assisted New Hampshire State Police Troop E at the scene.
At the time of the accident, Sargent and his son, Kaisyn, 6, were heading home from a family gathering. Libby said Seibel was driving. She said Ann-Marie was Kevin’s ex-wife and Seibel was her significant other.
She said Sargent liked to hunt and fish, and was always helping people with their vehicles, yard work or whatever else was needed. “Everyday he would text asking how everyone was and if we needed anything,” said Libby.
To access the GoFundMe page, go to tinyurl.com/7n6yfd66.
Albany Selectman Kelly Robitaille said a public hearing on Albany road improvements will take place next month. Town Administrator Kelly Collins said that hearing will take place Sept. 28 at Albany Town hall starting at 6 p.m.
Chair Kathy Golding encourages people to attend the meeting and listen to DOT and share their ideas for how to improve the road
Albany selectmen at their meeting Wednesday gave their condolences to both of the families affected by the crashes. “Enough is enough,” said Golding. “I think some money has to come up this way to help our our roads, make them safer. They are definitely not safe, and these tragedies happen over and over and over again.”
She invited Rep. Mark McConkey (R-Freedom) and also called for Gov. Chris Sununu to direct funding toward this stretch of Route 16.
Golding said the road was not meant for the traffic traveling north and the speeds that people travel over them.
Robitaille said the meeting was planned before the crashes happened.
According to the Ten Year Transportation Plan signed into law in July, a $13 million shoulder widening and resurfacing project in Albany would involve center lane rumble strips and bridge work. The construction would run from 2025 and end in 2027.
“These people from DOT are on our side,” added Robitaille. “They are not here to be ridiculed or yelled at.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.