Seibel Sargent

Police said Michael Seibel, 44, of North Conway, died on Aug. 24 at Maine Medical from injuries sustained in a crash last Sunday in Madison and Ann-Marie Sargent, 40, of Albany, died Maine Medical from injuries on Aug. 25. Here. they are seen in undated photo with their children and a nephew. (COURTESY PHOTO)

MADISON — Days after a car crash on Route 16 in Madison claimed the life of an Albany man on Sunday, two more people who were in the vehicle have died, state police said Friday.

On Sunday, approximately 2 miles north of the site of another fatal crash two days earlier, police were notified at 3:47 p.m. of a single motor vehicle crash near Ledge Pond Road in Madison.

