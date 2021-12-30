MADISON — Property owners thronged Tuesday's Madison selectmen meeting, the board's first since announcing a crackdown on short-term rentals in the Eidelweiss Residential District.
Last week, selectmen announced they'd be sending letters to short-term rental owners in Eidelweiss stating hort-term renting is prohibited by zoning. The decision was made based on an opinion from their attorney, Diane Gorrow of Soule, Leslie, Kidder, Sayward & Loughman of Salem.
About 30 people came to the meeting Tuesday, many standing and some having to sit out in the hall because there was no space in the meeting room. Most seemed to be STR owners or supporters. Among them was Scott Rumrill, who stated his opposition to the ban in Madison.
"Short-term rental owners really do want the same thing as a residents," said Rumrill. "We all have the same sort of common enemy in regards to noisy renters that are disrespectful. If they're disrespectful to the neighbors, they are also going to be disrespectful to the property."
Short-term rental owners said they vet their tenants, and revenue from the rentals provides income to plow truck drivers and cleaning staff.
Lauren and Chris Carney, who own an STR on Altdorf Place in Eidelweiss, said they rent to responsible guests like doctors. Lauren said they strictly monitor their guests' behavior and make sure their guests are honest about how many people use the property.
"Nobody that owns a short-term rental property wants to see their house as a party house," said Lauren Carney, who said she lives in Maine. "If I hear even the slightest comment from a neighbor, I will drive my butt here and talk to that guest myself," she said.
"I think that it's a big leap to just straight out ban (STRs)," she said. "Because I think that's going to negatively hurt a ton of people."
But, those who opposed STRs said the guests bring excessive noise, litter and cause general anxiety.
Terri Cancelarich, who with her husband owns a second home in Madison, but does not rent it, praised the STR owners who vet their guests. She said they lived next to an STR that was a "notorious party house" and it took Police Chief Bob King, Code Officer Bob Boyd and an attorney the neighborhood hired to address the situation.
"Those three things combined forced this investor in New Hampshire to sell," said Cancelarich. "That was a very joyous day."
STR critic Nick Borelli of Eidelweiss said selectmen now simply enforce the ordinance that's been on the books since 1989.
"When someone moves into your neighborhood, a new truck comes in, and a new group of people come in, you wonder what type of neighbors are they going to be," said Borelli. "You live through that day after day, week after week, year after year. It's tiresome, and it's aggravating, not to know who your neighbors are."
Selectmen's chair Bill Lord thanked attendees for their input and moved on. At the end of the meeting, Lord confirmed to the Sun that the letter to Eidelweiss residents has been sent out; however, he added it's never too late to seek compromise.
He said it's too late this year to submit a petitioned warrant article to change zoning. The deadline was Dec. 8.
But Lord said people have until Feb. 1 to file general petitioned warrant articles that could potentially bridge the gap between STR owners and their critics.
"I would never say that dialogue has ended," said Lord. "I want everybody to feel like they have the ability to say whatever they wanted to say. And I think it was done very respectfully, with people who have pretty strong feelings."
Asked by an attendee about the town being sued if selectmen don't retract the letter in Eidelweiss, Selectman Josh Shackford said he isn't afraid of a court battle and paraphrased late Madison resident Hersh Sosnoff, who served on the town budget committee and zoning board, and was unafraid of legal confrontations.
"I've been threatened by litigation for the last six months for this, and in the immortal words of Hersh Sosnoff, 'There's my name — make sure you spell it right." said Shackford gesturing to his name plate.
Selectmen also said they no longer are going to ask voters in March if they want to regulate STRs. The idea was that if voters said yes, selectmen would draft regulations for 2023's warrant.
Shackford said several weeks ago, the board met with the planning board, zoning board, election officials and several lawyers and determined selectmen would not ask that question this year.
On the warrant will be a petitioned article from Borelli and fellow Eidelweiss resident Kathy Koziel, along with planning board warrant articles that have STR-related zoning definition changes.
"We're trying to avoid the confusion," said Shackford. "There was going to be like three different articles that were going to go in three different directions."
At another point in the meeting, selectmen agreed to send a letter to state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) stating their opposition to SB 249, which would prohibit towns from banning or regulating STRs as they see fit.
"I don't really want people in Concord deciding what we can do in our town," said Shackford.
