CONWAY — For the first time in more than five months, the North Conway Fire Department leadership team is at full strength. Josh MacMillan, who grew up “hanging around” the station in Conway Village, where his father, Paul, was a longtime member, has been hired as the assistant fire chief in North Conway, and started on Dec. 12. He fills a vacancy created in late July when Chad McCarthy was promoted from assistant to chief, taking over from Pat Preece, who retired on July 6 after 20 years at the helm.

“It’s a good fit, so far,” McCarthy said Wednesday morning from behind his desk while MacMillan and Lt./Paramedic Nick Preece, who works full-time for the Laconia Fire Department, laughed. “It’s going very well.”

