CONWAY — For the first time in more than five months, the North Conway Fire Department leadership team is at full strength. Josh MacMillan, who grew up “hanging around” the station in Conway Village, where his father, Paul, was a longtime member, has been hired as the assistant fire chief in North Conway, and started on Dec. 12. He fills a vacancy created in late July when Chad McCarthy was promoted from assistant to chief, taking over from Pat Preece, who retired on July 6 after 20 years at the helm.
“It’s a good fit, so far,” McCarthy said Wednesday morning from behind his desk while MacMillan and Lt./Paramedic Nick Preece, who works full-time for the Laconia Fire Department, laughed. “It’s going very well.”
McCarthy said, “Unfortunately, we couldn’t hire anyone from in-house. So, that’s when we advertised outside, and we luckily ended up with Mr. Josh MacMillan. Sorry, Assistant Chief John MacMillan.”
McCarthy said MacMillan is certified to do fire inspections, which “will be his main job besides answering rescue calls and fire calls.”
MacMillan, 39, comes with a wealth of experience and is the current Emergency Medical Services Educator of the Year for New Hampshire.
“When I left Conway Fire, I was officially just short of 20 years,” he said. “Nine of that was full-time (with the Conway Fire Department).”
He was a captain and paramedic in Conway. He and wife Kelsey live on Pollard Street in Conway Village with sons Ryker, 7, and Beckett, 9.
MacMillan is also assistant director of education at SOLO (Stonehearth Open Learning Opportunities) Wilderness Medical School in Conway.
“I’m still going to be teaching courses up there,” he said. “And I’ve worked my schedule down here so that I’ve got a couple of days a week that it’ll be up at SOLO still. As a trade-off, I’m working weekends here to round out the week.”
He added: “Down in Conway, I was working 24s — working 24 hours on and then 24 hours off, so I was gone for a full 24-hour period,” MacMillan said. “But now I’m home every night. So when the kids get out of school, I get home an hour and a half or two hours later. I get to hang out and shoot pucks with them and make my wife crazy.”
MacMillan has a passion for the fire service.
“My dad for sure influenced me,” he said. “I grew up going down and hanging out at the station in Conway with the likes of Kenny Mosher, Tommy Steele and Larry Durkee. I grew up around it, and then I went off to college at Quinnipiac.”
“Originally, I studied biology, and then I picked up criminal justice because of a professor there. When I came back, I was offered a full-time job at SOLO, which was a pretty good deal getting out of school with that job right away,” he said.
“So I started teaching there and decided that fire and EMS was the way I wanted to go for sure. Right after college, I got my intermediate EMT (certification) in 2007, and then that transitioned into advanced (EMT) in 2012.”
Soon after MacMillan finished his Fire 2 certification training, in 2012, a full-time position opened up with the Conway Fire Department.
“I still needed my CPAP which is the career physical aptitude test. So, two of us flew down to Florida to take our CPAP down there. I passed and came back and was eligible to be hired by the fire service at that point. I got hired the same day that Matt Leavitt did,” he said.
“I think we all love what we do,” MacMillan added.
“I don’t have the glorious mustache like you two, though,” said Preece, laughing.
“You missed it the other day,” McCarthy, 52, said. “We were doing an inspection, and somebody thought Josh was my son. It was pretty funny.”
MacMillan — who will have a small office in the firehouse right next to McCarthy’s — said the opportunity to work with McCarthy was a big draw.
“I worked with Chad for a while in Conway,” he said. “And I knew what it was like to work for Chad because he was a captain down there when I was just a firefighter. I grew up learning from Chad, and I had the good fortune of learning from (the late Assistant Chief) Keith Noble as well down there.
“So I knew what the environment would be like, and I was looking to take the next step in my career path, and figured that this would be a good place to do it. It keeps in me in town in a place where I grew up.”
McCarthy said the department is always in need of volunteers to serve in fire and rescue. “We still need people,” he said. “The past four or five months, we’ve gained four people.”
McCarthy, MacMillan and Preece agree the job has changed considerably in recent years.
“You go back 25 years ago, we weren’t going to a lot of cats in trees and water in basements and all these other odd calls that when people call 911, (some dispatchers) don’t know where to send them so they send them to the fire department.”
He added: “The job has gotten to be, the fire department does it all,”
“We’re the all hazards department,” added Preece.
With Winter Storm Diaz dumping more than a foot of heavy wet snow on the area last weekend, the department was kept busy. “We did quite a few calls last Friday and then like four or five calls on Saturday as well,” said MacMillan. “Friday was really busy. We didn’t get hit like Fryeburg or down south got hit with trees down or taking lots of lines down, but we had a lot of medical aid calls, a lot of car accidents and stuff going on and fire alarms going off because of power surges.”
“We had 15 calls over three days,” added McCarthy, who said the department is on a record pace for calls for the year with 1,289.
There are currently 30 members of the North Conway Fire Department, which was established in 1905.
