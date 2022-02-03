LOVELL, Maine — After getting input from their legal counsel, the Lovell Planning Board voted 5-0 Wednesday night to not formally accept the application from Walden Renewables.
With that vote the moratorium enacted Dec. 28 retroactively applies to that company, thus halting any review of Walden’s plans to build a large solar array in town.
The board also posted deadlines for public hearings on other solar-related matters, including for a petitioned warrant article the town received Tuesday from the Our Eden Association.
That petition, proposing an ordinance, was delivered with 201 signatures by Our Eden Association attorney Paul Driscoll of Norman, Hanson & DeTroy of Portland, Maine and Our Eden Association board member Tom McLaughlin to Town Clerk /Tax Collector Sheri Paulette.
About 25 citizens attended Wednesday night’s planning board meeting, held at Lovell Town Hall.
Board members voting on Walden's application were chair Heinrich Wurm, Kevin McDonald, Diane Carracciolo, Eugene Jordan and Jane Lansing.
Town attorney James Katsiaficas of Perkins Thompson of Portland, Maine, said the state requires a public hearing within 35 days of the receipt of the petitioned article on Feb. 1. That hearing will take place at the board's March 2 regular meeting, just prior to annual town meeting March 5.
"There probably would be a special town meeting within 60 days as town meeting is March 5, and the public hearing March 2 doesn’t leave a lot of time (to review the petitioned article),” Katsiaficas said Thursday.
At Wednesday night’s meeting, the planning board also held a public hearing on section 6.2 of the zoning ordinance concerning permitted uses.
As Katsiaficas explained to the Sun, “Right now, the town zoning ordinance says if a use is not listed in the table of permitted uses then the planning board shall determine what use is most similar to the proposed use, but the town has had problems with that.”
The board unanimously voted to support a proposed warrant article to amend section 6.2 to prohibit proposed uses that are not listed in the table of uses.
Discussing whether the board in its past reviews on the Walden solar project had accepted the application as complete, Katsiaficas argued it had not and said the moratorium was retroactive to the selectmen’s Dec. 28 vote.
He then presented a suggested motion to the board which the board unanimously approved:
"During the time the moratorium ordinance is in effect, and during any extension of that moratorium ordinance, the planning board shall not process or otherwise act on the application and if the planning board wishes to accept this, someone (on the planning board) should make a motion to determine for the reasons stated above that Walden Renewables’ application for conditional use review dated Dec. 29, 2021, is not a pending proceeding. And the planning board shall not process or otherwise act on that application during the time the large scale solar energy systems moratorium ordinance enacted is in effect, and during any extension of that moratorium ordinance.”
Wurm made the motion, which was unanimously approved by role call vote.
“So,” summarized Katsiaficas, “the board will table any further action in consideration on the Walden Renewables application until such time as the moratorium expires, or any extension of that expires,” to which the board signed the decision document.
Walden Solar Maine III is seeking a conditional use permit for a 180-acre, 35-megawatt project located off Shave Hill Road in Lovell. The transmission line would run south across Main Street/Route 5 before interconnecting at a substation in Sweden. The project life is estimated to be 40 years. Walden has a 600-page application before the planning board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.