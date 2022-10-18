store

Plans for a self-storage facility being developed by Bridgton Investment LLC and designed by Terradyn Consultants are posted on the town of Lovell website. (SCREEN SHOT)

LOVELL, Maine — A developer will be asking the Lovell Board of Appeals on Thursday to overturn the town code officer's denial of a proposed expansion of a storage facility on Main Street at the intersection with West Lovell Road.

The appeal hearing will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Lovell Town Hall. 

