LOVELL, Maine — A developer will be asking the Lovell Board of Appeals on Thursday to overturn the town code officer's denial of a proposed expansion of a storage facility on Main Street at the intersection with West Lovell Road.
The appeal hearing will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Lovell Town Hall.
"The application requests that the Board of Appeals reverse the decision of the code enforcement officer," states the public notice for the meeting. "Said denial was based on a misinterpretation of the ordinance."
The conditional use application filed by Terradyn Consultants of New Gloucester and Portland, Maine, on behalf of Bridgton Investment LLC was filed on Jan. 12. It says Mark Lopez, doing business as Bridgton LLC, was approved by the planning board in October of last year to build three self-storage buildings that are 18,100 square feet and that the company would like to build an addition of six more self-storage buildings that would be 29,000 square feet.
"When completed, the project will include a total of nine buildings (48,000 square feet), approximately 2.57 acres of impervious area; and approximately 4.06 acres of total developed area," the application states.
Code Enforcement Officer Alan Broyer denied the application in a letter dated July 28. Broyer cited a change in the ordinance made by voters in March.
The town's land use table describes what can be built and where under town zoning ordinances. Prior to the vote, the planning board had to consider uses that were not explicitly listed in the table but were similar to those that were.
Article 18 asked voters to remove the “similar to” rule. So if a proposal isn’t specifically allowed in the ordinance/table or under a condition like a special exception, it would be prohibited.
According to Town Clerk Letitia Genest, the vote on Article 18 was 150-9.
Broyer's denial letter states that Bridgton Investments in July told the planning board that the self-storage facility fit the ordinance as a warehouse. He wrote that in Article 6.2 of the ordinance, if there is a question of whether a proposal is listed in the ordinance, then the code officer makes a formal determination in writing.
Broyer identified two issues with the application. The first was because of the town vote, the "similar to" rule no longer applied. The second was the language in the Jan. 12 application and cover letter said the project would be for self-storage.
"It is my determination that a self-storage facility is not a warehouse as listed in the 2022 land use tables" said Broyer.
"Under Article 10.5 Appeal Procedure. An aggrieved party may appeal this decision to the Lovell Board of Appeals within 30 days of the date of the official written decision. The application for administrative appeal can be found on the Town of Lovell website (under) Appeals Board."
Bridgton LLC's Lopez told the Sun last week that prior to the ordinance change, the storage facility "clearly" fell under warehouse and the first phase was approved, and he expects those first three units to be completed this week. He said it should still be considered a warehouse because a synonym for warehouse is storage. There will also be camera surveillance for security.
The units will be the same as the units at Lakes Region Safe Storage in Fryeburg.
"The reality is there are things that could go on that lot that are a lot less desirable," said Lopez. "I could do chemical storage. That's allowed there."
He said if he can't get self-storage, he will have to build something else. He's not going to let the land go undeveloped.
Lopez said people are champing at the bit to have access to storage units.
"We are getting calls every day at the Bridgton office," said Lopez, adding that storage units don't use town services and does bring tax revenue.
