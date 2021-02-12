WOLFEBORO — Politics, as they say, can make for strange bedfellows, but in the case of state Sen. Jeb and Karen Bradley of Wolfeboro, politics is what brought them together.
After previous divorces, Jeb and Karen are happy to have a life of shared values and pursuits, including mountain-climbing, gardening — and yes, politics.
“Karen was always active in Carroll County in Republican circles as she had helped in John Roberts of Tamworth’s state representative campaign in 2008. So he suggested I call her up when I ran in a special election in 2009, so I did. That’s how we met,” said Jeb, a former congressman and now New Hampshire’s Senate Majority Leader.
Jeb quickly learned that Karen knew a lot of people in Ossipee, Tamworth, Freedom, Effingham and Sandwich.
“Karen would drive me to those places, and we did a lot of door-knocking. She probably would have gotten more votes than I could had she been running and not me,” he quipped.
“She was very astute in who we should talk to,” he continued. “She was so at ease, and it was great to have someone with you when you are knocking on doors as you can do twice as many.
“We spent a lot of time together, campaigning. After we won the election, she said she had just one favor: She wanted to join my group of friends when we go hiking. So, that’s how it started, nice and easy. It was a beautiful thing,” Jeb recalled.
Karen joined in on the conversation, noting, “We were hiking buddies. We had both been single for a number of years, but there was no romance in the beginning. I didn’t see that coming. But it’s been a delight that it did.”
In time, their relationship grew into something more. They were married in the back yard of their Rust Pond home in Wolfeboro in August 2018.
She often accompanies Jeb on his political rounds — or at least did before the pandemic.
Asked if that is a chore or a joy, she answered the latter, saying what they most love about politics is solving problems and making people’s lives better.
Not that she wants to run for office herself — she is happy to be part of the process but not holding an elected position.
“I have always said I don’t want a seat in the Legislature but I do enjoy the process ... I love the campaigning and enjoy meeting people.”
Her vivaciousness complements the more quiet-spoken Jeb, and he treasures having her at his side, noting, “I assure you I would not be able to be as successful as I have been without Karen’s love and support — she is always someone who has your back.”
Originally from Massachusetts, where she attended Merrimack College, earning a degree in business administration and later her teaching certificate from Salem State, Karen was involved in real estate and construction, living part-time in North Conway beginning in the late 1970s before moving to Tamworth in 2001.
She used to divide her time between Florida and New Hampshire, but after she and Jeb became a couple, she embraced winter (and the Granite State’s other seasons) full-time.
Jeb grew up in Wolfeboro, where his parents ran a hardware store, and attended Governor Dummer Academy and Tufts University, graduating with a degree in sociology.
He once lived in Switzerland and worked as a street magician, returning in 1981 to New Hampshire, where he opened an organic grocery called Evergrain Natural Foods. He and his first wife, Barbara, sold the natural foods store in 1997. He also ran a painting business and managed real estate.
Jeb was elected to the Wolfeboro Planning Board in 1986; three years later, he was named to the Budget Committee. He was a registered Democrat until 1989, when he switched to the Republican Party.
He won a seat in the New Hampshire House in November 1990 and was re-elected five times. In the Legislature, he sponsored the Clean Power Act, which set limits on power plant emissions. He was chairman of the Science, Technology and Energy Committee as well as the Joint Committee on Ethics
Jeb was elected to Congress in 2002, winning the Republican nomination in a field of eight candidates, for the seat left vacant when Republican incumbent John E. Sununu ran for the Senate.
In 2004, Jeb defeated political newcomer Justin Nadeau of Portsmouth to win a second term.
Jeb sought a third term in 2006, facing Democrat Carol Shea-Porter and Libertarian candidate Dan Belforti in the November 2006 general. In what was considered an upset, Jeb lost his bid to Shea-Porter.
In 2008, he ran again and again lost the general election to Shea-Porter.
In 2009, a few weeks into the new legislative session, state Sen. Bill Denley of Wakefield resigned his seat after a DUI arrest. Jeb won the ensuing special election over Willard “Bud” Martin, who had lost to Denley in 2008. It was during that campaign when Jeb and Karen first met and campaigned together.
In 2010, Jeb was re-elected and appointed Senate Majority Leader.
He and his first wife have four children: Jan, Ramona, Urs and Sebastian. His three sons live in Steamboat Springs, Colo., and his daughter lives in Washington state.
Karen has a son from her first marriage. John, 32, lives in Somerville, Mass., is married and has four children.
Jeb and Karen hike winter and summer, with Jeb having completed in 2015 the White Mountain Grid: climbing each of the state’s 48 4,000-footers in every month of the year. Each mountain, 12 times — 48 peaks — 576 summits.
Karen, meanwhile, has done 80 percent of the Grid. “We’re pretty sure we’ve climbed over 500 peaks together,” she said.
Nine months of the year, they are accompanied on their hikes by their canine sidekick, Napoleon, 10, a feisty mini-poodle who rules the Bradley roost.
Like the Bradleys, their dog loves the outdoors. “He spent some time outside with us today, when we went cross-country skiing on the pond,” Jeb said Wednesday.
Karen has always been a gardener, and Jeb has become one in their years of living together.
“No, I never used to be a gardener, but Karen has a way of making it very interesting for me. I love rocks, so not only does our garden have some interesting plants but also some very nice pathways that I’ve built or rebuilt,” said Jeb.
They enjoy competitive games of gin rummy, he said, and now “Karen wants us to branch out to Scrabble,” said Jeb.
When asked about his political outlook, Jeb said he has always been about finding common ground to create solutions to vexing problems. A self-described fiscal conservative and social progressive, Jeb said, “I try to make sure I am using common sense to try and solve problems as opposed to ideology.
“I think I have always worked for growing the economy and protecting people’s jobs as to me that is the most important thing to focus on, recognizing the value of people’s hard-earned dollars so I try to make sure that we’re being fair to taxpayers, too.”
He has devoted much of his time to energy and health-care matters such as Medicaid expansion as well as conservation and environmental issues.
Asked about the political polarization that currently divides the country, Jeb said it was bad when he served in Congress from 2003-07 and has only gotten worse. Still, he walks the middle of Main Street, much as late Executive Councilor Raymond S. Burton used to do. “What I have always tried to do is push the politics aside and the ideology, and to focus on what works,” he said.
What works for him and Karen is that they enjoy each other’s company.
“No matter what we are doing, whether hiking or just at home quietly reading, it’s about that connection — we just have fun,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.