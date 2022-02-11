BARTLETT — Nancy and Rob Clark of Bartlett like to make the most out of every day, whether it’s going off on a snowshoe adventure with their dogs or heading to one of their four sons’ sporting events (three are in their 20s and the youngest boy attends Kennett High).
The couple, who met in college, also love dogs, so much so that the home page for Nancy’s business, the North Conway public relations firm Drive Brand Studios, says in big block letters: “WE ARE A TEAM OF TWELVE, OR NINETEEN IF YOU COUNT OUR DOGS.”
In the summer, Nancy and Rob — who also own the popular Trails End Ice Cream store across from the Intervale Scenic Vista, with two more at Settlers Green — host the annual Clark Family Reunion, with tents spread across their yard on Mount Surprise Road as family comes from near and far.
And, oh yes, they love to laugh.
For example, trying to find the right spot to take their “Love in the Sun” portrait, Nancy, 58, wanted to make sure that she and Rob, 59, had the right jackets on.
Nancy was wearing a winter jacket, while Rob wore a light coat.
“I’m the hot one,” Nancy quipped.
“You’re always the hot one,” Rob replied quickly, and both burst into laughter.
“We laugh a lot,” Nancy said. “I think that’s important in a relationship. We‘re not afraid to have fun and let our hair down.”
Nancy was born on Long Island and moved to Chestertown in upstate New York when she was 6 after her parents (Barbara and John Stolen) bought the Loon Lake Marina in 1970.
Meanwhile, Rob hails from Barrington, R.I., just south of Providence.
The couple met in college at C.W. Post University in Brookville, N.Y. (part of Long Island University, it is now called LIU Post).
Nancy, who transferred as a junior from Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y., was studying journalism, communications and public relations. Rob was majoring in broadcasting.
“Rob was the emcee (of various student activities), and he had the same personality then that he does now,” Nancy said.
“You mean charming,” Rob supplied.
“So my roommate Sandy and I used to sit in the front row; we would heckle him,” Nancy said. Of Rob, she noted, “We lived in the same dorm and I just thought, ‘My gosh.’”
“‘He’s so cool,”’ Rob interjected.
“We just thought he was so corny,” said Nancy.
Rob was a resident assistant at the college and Nancy wanted to become an RA, too, but it didn’t go well initially.
“We were in training, and if you did something wrong they would give you this card called a bummer card,” Nancy said. “And it said, ‘Bummer.’ So (Rob) and all his friends got together, and they just kept giving me bummer cards all day.”
“By that point, I knew she was the one,” Rob said.
Nancy, however, preferred Mark, Rob’s roommate. However, she allowed that Rob kept making an impression.
“We had French fries for lunch, and I was eating them with a fork and knife because I was trying to be polite. I’m cutting them. And Rob stands up in the cafeteria and yells, ‘Nancy Stolen eats her French fries with a fork and knife!’”
“In February, or the beginning of March, I went to my sister’s wedding,” Rob said. “I had a long-term girlfriend at that point. And when I went to my sister’s wedding, and I’m kind of like, well, this wedding is you know, full of love and happiness. And I’m like, I want to be with Nancy.”
“He comes back, all this love and happiness, right? And kisses me,” Nancy said. “I literally saw fireworks when he kissed me on the stairs at the door in the stairwell. And I saw these fireworks, and I was, like, “Oh my gosh, it’s not Mark. It’s Rob (I like).”
But Rob was graduating, and Nancy, who was heading into her senior year, didn’t know if they would see each other again. However, they kept their relationship going, and by Memorial Day Weekend 1984, they were an official couple.
“He wanted to marry me, but I wasn’t ready,” Nancy said. “He kept asking, but what I wanted to do was graduate from college and backpack around Europe. That was my plan, and I would marry him when I got back.
“So then we were at a stop sign in Providence visiting his dad,” she continued.
“He asked again. I had changed my mind by then, and I said OK, yes. So then he withdrew the proposal!”
“I asked her again five days later on the beach in Southampton,” Rob said. “We’d been dating off and on for three months, but I knew Nancy was who I wanted to marry.”
While Nancy finished college, Rob worked at Southampton College on Long Island for a year. Nancy had always wanted to work in the ski business, and upon graduation in 1985, got “The White Book of Ski Areas,” and starting with the letter A, began sending out job inquiries. Attitash Mountain in Bartlett responded.
Nancy accepted a marketing position and headed here on the July Fourth Weekend in 1985. Rob decided to come, too, and he landed a job at Chuck Roast, a local clothing store, where he would work for the next two years.
The couple bought their first home on Butternut Lane in Conway for $52,000 and lived there for a few years.
They were married on May 17, 1986, in Chestertown, with the reception at the Lake George Club.
Rob and his groomsmen wore “Miami Vice” collection tuxedos, and Nancy looking now at the couple’s photo album, laughed at “the puffy sleeves” on her wedding dress and the fact she had her hair permed for the big day.
“I think I ought to bring ascots back,” Rob commented.
“My mother and my grandmother, they’re both Italian,” said Nancy. “My grandmother was ‘off the boat’ Italian, and they loved Rob. Oh my gosh. Did they love him? So my grandmother told me if anything ever happens to your marriage, we know it’s going to be your fault, Nancy.”
In 1989, the Clarks found their forever home on Mount Surprise Road in Intervale. The five-bedroom house was listed for $154,000.
It was a lot of money for a house in the valley.
“But one of my bosses at the time said, ‘You know if that’s the house you want, sacrifice somewhere else,” said Nancy, who owned the Glen Group, a marketing and advertising firm, and commuted to Telluride Ski Resort in Colorado for two years where she was the vice president of marketing.
“Eat peanut butter and jelly, but if that’s where you want to live, that’s where you want to make your home. And I still impart that advice on people.”
Nancy added: “We waited six years to have kids. We did that intentionally, which is one of the reasons I think our marriage works so well is because some couples meet young, and they grow up together or they meet young and they grow apart. Rob and I are truly best friends. We were friends before we fell in love. We were total friends, so we had that foundation.”
The Clarks have four sons. Andrew, 29, works as the Anaheim Mighty Ducks hockey team mascot, Wild Wing. Reid, 27, manages Trails End Ice Cream. Camden, 24, works at Trails End and is the varsity boys soccer coach at Kennett High. Beckett, 15, is a freshman at Kennett High.
“We always say we were meant to be boy parents,” says Nancy, adding, “I wanted six kids, and Rob always says ‘With who?'”
Asked what kind of parents his mom and dad are, son Camden says, “You can’t ask for better, honestly. Everyone I’ve ever talked to has told me that I’m lucky to have them, and I couldn’t agree more. I got lucky.”
“During the pandemic, Andrew was here (from California),” Rob said. “So for two weeks, which turned into six months, it was six of us again in a house, and we all got along fine. It was great. We kind of really cherished the time.”
Being enthusiastic sports parents, Rob and Nancy never miss their sons’ games — Beckett plays soccer for Kennett, and Reid is assistant varsity soccer coach. You also won’t meet two people more involved in their community. Nancy, who serves on countless non-profits, was a longtime volunteer basketball coach at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School and is also is an EMT with the Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance.
Rob, who is vice president of the MWV Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, has been the town and school moderator for Bartlett; has served five three-year terms on the Bartlett School Board; deejayed school dances at JBES for two decades; and also is weekend host on ‘White Mountains Today” on White Mountain TV Channel 16.
After running the food service department at Story Land for 20 years, Rob taught business at Kennett High and created his own business, TheRecycleMobile.
“The giving-back part comes from living in this community that has given us so much,” said Nancy.
“I mean, look at what it’s given us. It’s given us this lifestyle. It’s given Rob and me this amazing place to raise four kids. There’s just so much that we feel we take out of the valley, so we want to give back.”
Of Trails End Ice Cream, which they bought about five years ago, Rob says: “We’re really fortunate we found the right people to work for us. And it’s fun. You know, I love working with teenagers anyway.”
Nancy added: “We feel this responsibility for 14-year-olds. If this is going to be their first job, we want to set the tone. We want it to be an amazing experience because not every 14-year-old has an amazing first experience.”
As for words of wisdom for other couples, both stress the importance of communication.
“You have to have to communicate,” Nancy said. “And it doesn’t matter if it’s tough communication. The worst thing that you can do is let things stew. Rob and I very rarely get upset or angry with one another because we don’t let it get that far. That to me is like the ultimate advice.”
The Clarks also have a passion for travel.
Nancy has been to 16 countries and Rob to 10. Over the past five years, they’ve done cycling trips in England, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Portugal. Next up is Oland, the second largest Swedish Island, later this year.
With a love of travel and adventure, you might one day see the Clarks on “The Amazing Race” competition show on CBS-TV.
“We talk about doing it every single year,” Nancy said, smiling. “We’ve been watching ‘The Amazing Race’ as a family since it started. Camden was so little, he used to sit in a laundry basket to watch ‘The Amazing Race.’
“Every time we watch it, we look at each other for the roadblocks, and look at each other, and say, ‘Which one would we do? Make the cheese or move the mules?’”
“Or if they have to jump off the cliff — ‘I guess I’ve got to do this one,’ ” Rob joked.
Nancy nodded, chuckling.
Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this article.
