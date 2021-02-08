EFFINGHAM — Actors wish each other luck by saying “break a leg,” but for one Effingham power couple, a literal broken leg led them to the altar.
Matt, 38, and Crystal, 37, live in Effingham with their 8-year-old son, Matthew Sawyer III, and yellow Labs Daisy and Bella.
Though still in their 30s, the young couple are making their mark in the community.
Matt is Ossipee’s town administrator (though valley residents may recognize him from his time managing TD Banks in North Conway and Glen from 2014-19).
Crystal is the director of Carroll County Adult Education/Carroll Academy, based in Tamworth.
When the Sun tapped them as one of this week’s Love in the Sun couples, the Sawyers shared their story in a phone interview Feb. 1.
The two met at a wedding in the summer of 2007 in Ipswich, Mass. Matt, who grew up in Ossipee and attended Kingwoods Regional High School and then Southern New Hampshire University, was best friends and a fraternity brother of the groom, Aaron Heyer.
Crystal, from Gloucester, Mass., was a friend of the bride, Heather Coble.
Matt and Crystal danced and had a good time at the wedding, but not much came of it until months later when Crystal showed up at Matt’s bachelor pad for a New Year’s Eve party. Matt thought Crystal was there to see him.
“We kissed at midnight on New Year’s,” said Matt. “And I was really glad I had misled myself into thinking she was there to see me because it turns out, as she she tells it, she didn’t even know where she was going that night or whose house she was going to. So I’m glad I didn’t know that because I had all types of courage going.”
Crystal said after the New Year’s Eve party, they started dating. One icy winter night in Gloucester they headed out to the bars and made their relationship “official.”
“After we left the bar, we were walking back to our friend’s house and Matt slipped on ice and broke his tibia and fibula,” said Crystal.
Matt — who was living in Bedford, N.H., at the time, where he worked for Fidelity Investments — needed emergency surgery. His doctors were based in Beverly, Mass., so he lived with Crystal for weeks while he healed.
“She took care of me, and you know, going into the surgery, we pretty much said well, this is gonna certainly speed up the relationship,” said Matt, adding the accident would either make the relationship or break it (in addition to his leg).
In 2009, with the recession hitting the economy (and finance jobs), they were encouraged by Matt’s parents, Cheryl and Matt Sr., to come up to Carroll County, where they built a house in Effingham.
At that time, Crystal — who has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Salem State University — owned a cleaning business and was commuting to Gloucester to clean commercial buildings.
“I knew I needed to do something up here permanently,” said Crystal. “So I became the assistant director of Carroll County Adult Ed in 2015 and then the director in 2017.”
The couple was married in October 2010 at the Whittier House (now Hobbs Tavern) in West Ossipee. They had their wedding photos taken at the Chocorua Lake Bridge and then renewed their vows five years later in the same spot.
Their son was born at Frisbee Hospital in Rochester on June 18, 2012. “We spent Father’s Day walking around Rochester (trying to induce labor). He missed being born on Father’s Day by hours,” Matt said.
For recreation, the Sawyers like to attend concerts by a Massachusetts-based band called Copilot, some of whose members graduated from Kingswood. Copilot has played in local venues such as Tuckerman Brewing Co. in Conway and Harley Jack’s in Ossipee.
The Sawyers also like to spend time at their camp on Adams Pond in Bridgton, Maine.
Matt enjoys going bass fishing, and Matt said a highlight of last summer was when his son caught a 3¼-pound largemouth bass.
Asked what makes their relationship work, the Sawyers said they share a strong work ethic and solid communication skills.
“I’d like to think we understand a lot of the divisiveness or sort of the things that get modern couples in trouble today which we just try to steer clear of and kind of live a boring life, but we’re enjoying each other,” said Matt.
The Sawyers say they are both sentimental people and their appreciation for each other only intensified after Heyer, the groom at the wedding where they met, died from cancer in 2017 at age 36.
After that, they made an effort to live life to the fullest and started taking family vacations in Florida.
But little things, like a sweetly worded text message, is part of the glue that keeps their marriage solid.
Crystal said she was moved by a text that Matt sent her recently after the Sun published a story about how Adult Ed received a donation of $5,000 from a man who wished to remain anonymous.
“Just read your article again and want to tell you how proud I am of you,” her husband wrote. “Besides the fact that you’re a stone cold fox, a kind/caring person but with thick skin and independence, you possess a work ethic, dedication and success I admire.
“You are a true winner, and you check off every box on my list and then some, and I still can’t believe I got to marry you. You are a super person, a true winner and I’m so proud to be your husband. I love you.”
Crystal told the Sun, “I think every woman should have a husband like him.”
