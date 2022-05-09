ARTLETT — Site work has begun on clearing 19 acres in Intervale off Route 16 just north of the former Scarecrow Pub for a subdivision of 19 single-family homes being built by Ledge View Lodges LLC of Haverhill, Mass.
Company principal Scott Cameron, 41, of Middleton, Mass., told the Sun last week that he received approval from the Bartlett Planning Board on April 4 and also has a permit from the Bartlett Board of Selectmen for boring and for the road plan.
The Deloury Construction Co, of Andover, Mass., began clearing the site last week after Cameron got his permit from the state Department of Environmental Services on May 2.
Cameron said he hopes to make an announcement soon about whom his general contractor will be.
Cameron, originally from Kingston, and a civil engineering graduate of Northeastern University, said he has visited the White Mountains throughout his life and his family has had a home in the area.
He said he plans to have four homes built this year, and is soon to file an application with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office for a permit to market the subdivision, a requirement for 10 or more units.
“We hope to build it out over the next few years,” Cameron said.
The homes will have two stories and total 2,800-3,000 square feet each.
Cameron also said the homes will have large living areas, 3½ baths and two-car garages. He said they will be priced at the higher end of the market but did not specify a price. He said he is well aware of the local housing crunch and said his project will increase housing stock.
“It’s a prime location, with views to the west of Humphrey’s Ledge and the Moats and to the east/north of Bartlett Mountain. We abut the railroad tracks of the Conway Scenic Railroad and are near the Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring Association trails,” said Cameron, noting he plans to build a trail within the subdivision.
He said he purchased the parcel from Mary Badger of Jackson, widow of late local Realtor Dick Badger, for $375,000 in April of 2021. He said the subdivision will be a planned unit development. Under such arrangement, the owners own their house and the association owns the common area.
He was represented in front of the planning board by civil engineer Dan Lucchetti of HEB Engineers, and his legal work in preparing the PUD documents was done by attorney Andy Dean of Cooper Cargill Chant of North Conway.
Scott Grant, chair of the Bartlett Planning Board, praised Cameron and Lucchetti for their professional presentation. “The plans and the presentation were among the best I have ever seen — they checked all the boxes. It’s a pretty simple development, and I think it will be a good addition to the community,” said Grant.
He said the area cleared this week had already been damaged with some trees “blown down in a windstorm a year and a half ago.”
“They worked with selectmen on the road plan. It’s a very well-engineered project,” said Grant.
Bartlett Selectmen Chair Gene Chandler told the Sun, “They posted their bond after getting their subdivision approval from the planning board and submitted their road plan, so they have done all they are supposed to do, and away they go.”
For more information, call Charlie Monroe at Pinkham Real Estate in North Conway at (603) 356-5425 or (207) 629-7739.
