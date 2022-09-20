CONWAY — Around 20 locals gathered along White Mountain Highway by the New England Ski Museum to rally for reproductive rights in North Conway Village on Sunday. The group, consisting of mostly women, stood along the roadway from 10 a.m.-noon to express their pro-choice beliefs and to encourage people to vote in November.

“It’s not people having a choice. It’s not about me telling you what you can do,” event organizer Bridget Reardon of Bartlett said at the rally. “We’re not a pro-abortion group; we’re a ‘women have health-care rights’ (group).”

