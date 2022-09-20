A group that included (from right) organizer Bridget Reardon of Bartlett, and Jean Melczarek and daughter Terry O’Brien, both of Intervale, stood in North Conway Village in front of Schouler Park for two hours Sunday to rally for reproductive rights. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
About 20 locals raise their signs and wave to cars along White Mountain Highway in North Conway Village for a pro-choice rally on Sept. 18. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Around 20 locals gathered along White Mountain Highway by the New England Ski Museum to rally for reproductive rights in North Conway Village on Sunday. The group, consisting of mostly women, stood along the roadway from 10 a.m.-noon to express their pro-choice beliefs and to encourage people to vote in November.
“It’s not people having a choice. It’s not about me telling you what you can do,” event organizer Bridget Reardon of Bartlett said at the rally. “We’re not a pro-abortion group; we’re a ‘women have health-care rights’ (group).”
Besides Reardon, people attending the rally included Suzanne McCarthy of North Conway; Michele Sparks of Hale’s Location; Jim Hill of Glen; Claire Maillett of Glen; Becky Armstrong of Jackson; Brie Welch of Glen; Kathy Baltz of Intervale; Terry O’Brien and her 90-year-old mother, Jean Melczarek, both of Intervale; Kimberly Bettencourt and her daughter Madelyn, 12, both of Intervale; Eric Wallhagen of Intervale; Karen Beck of Intervale; Kathleen Mulkern of Bartlett; Jill Butterfield of Conway; Margaret Dries of North Conway; and Carol Hastings of Fryeburg, Maine.
Reardon said plans for the rally started simply as a “conversation between women about rights being taken away.” Then, after she and other locals attended a women’s march in Bridgton, Maine, in June, they decided to plan something similar for North Conway.
Reardon started a Facebook group called “Women for Choice” to help spread the word while she and others began pulling together the event over the course of about two months. She noted that the goal, besides allowing pro-choice individuals a space to express their opinions, was that “when Election Day comes, people think about it before they mark certain boxes for certain individuals.”
Baltz headed up making the signs, and she said many sayings were borrowed from the Bridgton march. They included statements like “Honk for Freedom,” “Vote like it’s 1973” and “My Body My Choice.”
Melczarek, holding a sign saying “90 Years Old, Still Pro Choice” on her walker, recounted her experience with reproductive rights and participating in similar activities back in the 1970s leading up to the original Roe v Wade Supreme Court ruling while living in Massachusetts.
“I had an aunt who had a back-alley abortion many, many years ago, and she came out of it never being able to have children. She was a young woman, and it’s sad because she would have been a great mother,” Melczarek said. “Women will still have abortions, but we’d like them to be safe abortions. This meeting is more about having the choice to make a decision on what you’re going to do.”
Her daughter, the co-owner of the Red Parka Pub in Glen, added: “This is about how no government, local, state or federal, should have the right to tell us what we can do with our bodies. That’s it. Voting is the only way that we can get the word out.”
While the rally included mostly women, a few men turned out as well, including Wallhagen.
After his partner. Beck, recounted how her cousin had to get an abortion after her baby died in the womb, or else the mother would have died too, Wallhagen noted, “This isn’t just a women’s issue … Labeling it as a choice makes it sound like your morning coffee, like, ‘Oh, I got pregnant, I’m just gonna end it,’ which I think for the vast, vast, vast majority of people, it’s not anything like that.
“It’s a lot more serious than the conversation makes it sound,” Wallhagen said.
“That’s not for the voters to decide, that’s not for the government, that’s for that person, their family, and their doctor,” he added.
The reaction from passing traffic and pedestrians seemed mostly positive, with lots of honking, waving and thumbs-up. There were reportedly a few thumbs-down, and one person shouting, “Babies’ lives matter.”
Reardon said that she plans to stand outside the Bartlett polls in November with some signs and is hoping to get another group to stand outside the Conway polls on Election Day, Nov. 8.
