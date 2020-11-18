CONWAY — The state Attorney General's Office is warning that scams involving con artists pretending to be the children or grandchildren of potential victims are ramping up just in time for the holidays.
Conway and Fryeburg, Maine, police have taken reports of such scams being perpetrated in our own area.
In the so-called "grandparent scam,” someone posing as a relative — typically a child or grandchild — calls or emails a victim. The scammer claims to be in trouble, often saying he or she has been arrested in another state or country and needs money.
The scammer may also pose as a member of law enforcement and claim to have arrested or detained the victim’s relative. The scammer tells the victim he or she is under a “legal gag order” not to speak about the incident.
Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei said his department took a report in April of someone almost falling victim to the "grandparent scam."
"We received information that a North Conway couple had been contacted by a man by the name of 'Jonathan Bleacher' from Florida claiming that their granddaughter had been arrested for possession of drugs and was being held by the police," said Mattei.
"They were told that bail had been set at $5,000 and they needed to overnight the money in order for their granddaughter to be released.
"They were not allowed to speak with their granddaughter and were told that her cellphone had been seized as part of the investigation. Luckily, we were able to intervene before the money was sent. We contacted their granddaughter and confirmed that she was safe and had not been involved in any criminal activity."
Mattei said anyone who receives such a call should immediately contact their local police department for guidance.
According to the AG's office, in the past, scammers would request the victim wire funds to a bank account or otherwise transfer funds electronically. However, New Hampshire residents have recently reported these scammers have arranged for the in-person pickup of money or other valuable goods directly from the victim’s home — a new and dangerous threat to New Hampshire residents.
Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald reminds New Hampshire residents that legitimate law enforcement officials would never issue a “gag order” regarding the release of a relative over the telephone or by e-mail; or demand immediate payment over the telephone or by email payment of cash or other valuables (such as gold) in exchange for the release of a relative; or ask for your personal information in exchange for the release of a relative.
Anyone receiving one of these calls should take the following steps: Do not engage with the caller; hang up immediately; do not provide money or personal information, including home address; contact your local police department immediately, especially if you have lost money or other valuables, or made arrangements for the pickup of money or valuables from your own home; and report the scam to the Office of the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Hotline at (888) 468-4454.
Be aware that scammers are able to “ghost” or utilize what appear to be trusted telephone numbers or use email addresses similar to those belonging to relatives.
The scammers are also often able to supply personal information about the relative, which the scammer has obtained through the internet.
Anyone with knowledge that a vulnerable adult has been scammed or financially exploited should also contact the New Hampshire Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services, at (800) 949-0470.
In Fryeburg, Police Lt. Mike McAllister told selectmen Nov. 12 he's also concerned about a couple of other types of scams. One currently circulating on Facebook is a pyramid scheme where people are encouraged to buy each other gifts.
"So you find a bunch of your friends and put your name on the tier and other people give you gifts and it's actually illegal by the federal law," said McAllister urging people to "stay way" from those.
Other scammers are offering to boost people's credit scores, he said.
In fact, Selectmen's Chair Tom Klinepeter said he got a scam call saying that he was eligible for 0 percent interest rates for his credit cards.
"I just want to make everybody aware and get it out there in the public that this time of year we see an increase in scams. A lot of those are targeting the elderly, they're targeting people who are having some issues with money," said McAllister.
"We've investigated a couple of scams where people are getting you to send money to them so that they can try to boost your credit score because people are trying to get loans and whatnot," he said.
Selectman Kimberly Clarke said a real estate scam that's "going around again" fraudulently lists properties for sale as rentals on craigslist.
"The scam is that the fraudster will indicate he's out of state and can actually meet you but if you send them the deposit, he'll mail you the key," said Clarke. "Don't ever trust somebody that won't meet you at a house and says that it's for rent because it's not true."
