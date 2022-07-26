CONCORD — The North Conway Water Precinct and Lower Bartlett Water Precinct will each receive $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 grant funds. Carroll County is also earmarked for an additional $60,000 in ARPA funding.

The state Department of Environmental Services announced last Wednesday that Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council at recent meetings approved multiple projects for drinking water and wastewater system improvements, totaling more than $7.95 million.

