CONCORD — The North Conway Water Precinct and Lower Bartlett Water Precinct will each receive $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 grant funds. Carroll County is also earmarked for an additional $60,000 in ARPA funding.
The state Department of Environmental Services announced last Wednesday that Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council at recent meetings approved multiple projects for drinking water and wastewater system improvements, totaling more than $7.95 million.
“The grant funding will be used to develop, improve or implement asset management programs for drinking water systems. Asset management has become the foundation for sustainable water systems as it provides a holistic picture for how to conduct their business in a more effective and efficient method,” New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services said in a press release.
In addition to Lower Bartlett and North Conway water precincts and Carroll County, other towns and entities receiving Drinking Water Asset Management grants from ARPA include Woodsville Water and Light, $65,000; Hudson, $100,000; Hancock, $70,000; New Castle, $62,800; Lancaster, $80,000; Pembroke, $63,200; Milford, $100,000; Gorham, $71,600; Plaistow, $100,000; Rochester, $100,000; Hillsborough, $75,000; Rye Water District: $100,000; and Grasmere Village Water Precinct, Goffstown: $50,000.
“The grant funding will be used to develop an asset management program to be used as a complete community-specific decision-making tool for stormwater systems,” NH DES said.
Towns getting Stormwater Asset Management ARPA grants include Alton, $30,000; Emerald Lake Village District, Hillsborough, $30,000; and the city of Portsmouth,Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvements, $450,000 and a $1.5 million CWSRF loan. The city plans to use the funding for the designing of upgrades to increase the capacity of their wastewater treatment facility.
According to DES: “ARPA is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill to speed up the United States’ recovery from the economic health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant recession.
“The Act defines eligible uses of the state and local funding, including responding to public health emergencies, responding to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 emergency, providing revenue relief to states and making investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.”
