OSSIPEE — A Carroll County Superior Court grand jury recently handed up a series of indictments for a local trio.
Indicted Dec. 17 indicted brothers Brian Parmenter, 30, and Cody Parmenter, 28, both of Fryeburg, Maine, and Cody’s girlfriend, Olivia Pope, 27, of Conway in connection with an alleged armed robbery that reportedly took place Sept. 21 outside the Hannaford grocery store in North Conway.
The three all pleaded not guilty.
According to a probable cause statement filed by Conway police Sgt. Dominic Torch, the victim was apparently an acquaintance of Pope’s and had been lured to the grocery store parking lot under the pretense of a drug deal.
The victim said after he got there, the window of the car he was in was smashed, and he was pistol-whipped.
Cody Parmenter was indicted on Class A felony robbery and Class B felony criminal threatening. The Class A felony carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison and the Class B felony charge carries up to seven years in prison.
"The defendant, Cody Parmenter; purposefully in the course of committing a theft, threatened another ... with immediate use of physical force; and at the time the defendant was actually armed with a deadly weapon, specifically a firearm," states the indictment signed by assistant county attorney Matthew Conley.
The criminal threatening indictment says Cody Parmenter threatened the man with a gun in the course of a robbery.
Meanwhile, Pope and Brian Parmenter were indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery. Their indictments say they agreed to the rob the man and that Cody Parmenter was armed with a deadly weapon.
Brian Parmenter and Olivia Pope could face up to 15 years in prison.
The Parmenters were ordered held in jail by Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius, who allowed Pope to be freed on bail.
Pope has a status conference scheduled for Feb. 2, 2022. The brothers don't appear to have another court date scheduled.
