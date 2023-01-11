CONWAY — In the wake of the devastating report on the Red Jacket Mountain View in April two Carroll County state representatives are working on legislation to enable towns to give property tax relief to lodging establishments seeking to add sprinkler systems.
Arguably the worst hotel fire in recent memory occurred April 30 at the Red Jacket in North Conway, when the entire south wing went up in flames, forcing guests to climb down balconies to safety.
There were no deaths and few injuries, but the resort has remained shuttered ever since. The cause was never determined. An issue that came to the forefront in the aftermath of the fire was the lack of sprinklers in that area of the 1971-built hotel as it predated such requirements.
State Reps. Anita Burroughs and John MacDonald are working on legislation to enable towns to offer incentives for hotels to upgrade their safety systems.
"This legislation was filed as a direct result of the fire at the Red Jacket, which thankfully did not result in any loss of life," said Burroughs."Feedback from the business community and from fire officials was the any legislation that would mandate the installation of a fire suppression system in older buildings could result in putting some companies out of business due to their high cost. This bi-partisan bill could provide some tax relief to a business that wants to install a fire suppression system, with the potential of saving lives."
The proposed legislation is a Legislative Service Request, which is a forerunner to a bill. It's expected to turn into a bill in a matter of weeks.
One or two family homes would not qualify for relief. The LSR aims to add the bolded words to current law.
"An owner of a qualifying structure who intends to install automatic fire suppression or sprinkler systems in such structure, or substantially rehabilitate or replace such structure may apply to the governing body of the municipality in which the property is located for tax relief," the LSR says.
The governing body may grant such tax assessment relief for a period of up to five years, beginning with the completion of the substantial rehabilitation or the completion of the installation of the automatic fire suppression or sprinkler system... This act shall take effect April 1, 2024."
Burroughs said it would be up to the towns to decide what sort of relief to grant.
