CONWAY — A local man was hit by a teenage driver from New Jersey in North Conway on Monday night.
At 8:40 p.m., Conway police officers, along with North Conway Ambulance and North Conway Fire and Rescue, responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Depot Road and the North-South Road.
"When officers arrived on scene, they located a 52-year-old man from North Conway in the roadway just north of the intersection with multiple injuries to his lower extremities and head," said Police Chief Chris Mattei, who later identified the man as Eric Ray.
Brewster Ambulance took the pedestrian to Memorial Hospital. He was then life-flighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine.
Ray was reported in serious condition as of Tuesday afternoon.
The driver of the 1998 Toyota Camry that reportedly hit Ray was identified as Benjamin Swinchoski, 19, of Wall Township, N.J.
Swinchoski was not hurt as a result of the collision.
"Immediately following the crash, this portion of North-South Road was shut down for approximately two hours to allow the Conway Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team to document the scene," said Mattei.
"The road was reopened at approximately 10:45 p.m.
"This accident remains under investigation, but driver impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash."
Mattei told the Sun on Tuesday that Ray was walking westbound across North-South Road and was in the middle of the travel lane when he was hit. There is a marked pedestrian crosswalk just north of the intersection, and the speed limit on that part of the road is 30 mph, though it goes up to 40 mph further south.
Mike Travers of Fall River, Mass., contacted the Sun on Facebook on Tuesday to say that he saw the aftermath of the accident and attempted to assist the pedestrian.
He and two of his friends, Joel Stax and Jonathan Martel, were visiting North Conway. They had just had a meal at Wicked Fresh Craft Burgers. They noticed a man was lying in the roadway with no one attending to him, so they pulled over.
"I went over to him to see if he was responsive," said Travers. "I kept trying to talk to him and tell him to stay with us because he was still breathing."
Travers said he doesn't have a medical background but Stax is a correctional officer in Rhode Island. Travers said he and his friends tried to manage the scene the best they could until police arrived.
He said the victim's legs appeared to be broken and that the man was staring at him without blinking.
He said he was haunted by the experience.
"I couldn't sleep last night," said Travers. "When I close my eyes, I just see the gentleman's face."
Travers said the road was "super dark" in that area. He said there were a couple of "nip bottles" around the man and a hat was in the crosswalk.
Travers said the car was about 100 feet away from the man. The windshield was smashed and the right-side pillar was crumpled. He said he helped the driver phone 911.
Mattei said he plans to deploy the town's radar speed trailer in the area of the North-South Road Wednesday and possibly Friday "in order to catch some data on volume and average speeds."
