CONWAY — In a project that combined learning about the past and community service, approximately 75 Kennett Middle School students, collaborating with the Conway Historical Society, cleaned headstones at the Conway Village Cemetery May 25.
Jess Davis, art teacher at the school, organized the project. She formerly headed up similar undertakings at the White Mountain Waldorf School.
“The goal of this unit was for students to be proud of their contribution to their community,” Davis said. “It was also for students to see cemeteries as outdoor history museums deserving respect and care.”
After a brief talk on local history from Brian Wiggin, vice president of the Conway Historical Society and historian of the cemetery, and an overview about proper cleaning techniques from Davis, the students split up in pairs and got to work, with the eighth-grade group working for about an hour in the morning and the seventh-grade group following up for an hour in the afternoon.
Armed with supplies jointly funded by the Conway Village Cemetery Association and the historical society, the kids used scrub brushes and toothbrushes along with water and a non-toxic biocide called D2 to clean lichen and other debris off the stones.
Davis noted that D2 is safe for use and is utilized by both the Department of Veterans Affairs and the National Park Service.
As they spruced up the stones, students talked about birth and death dates, any inscriptions and relatives buried nearby.
Wiggin, walking around the cemetery from group to group, also helped connect the dots with his historical knowledge of many families buried there.
Wiggin, who himself has put in over 300 hours cleaning stones in the local cemeteries, noted: “It’s a good way to get younger kids involved in local history and the historical society,” adding that it’s great to see the kids willingly working and excited to learn more about the people buried.
Davis said the students and a handful of volunteers from the historical society were able to clean 142 gravestones. She added she hopes to make this activity an annual unit at the school.
In an email, Davis said anyone interested in cleaning headstones other than of immediate family members needs to get permission from the cemetery and/or family beforehand. Also headstones should be checked for stability before cleaning, and only water and D2 are acceptable cleaners as damage can be done using other cleaners.
Davis is giving a lecture and workshop about gravestone preservation for anyone interested in learning more about the topic on June 6 and 7 in collaboration with the Brownfield Public Library.
For more information on the event, call the library at (207) 935-3003 go to brownfieldpubliclibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.