The victorious North Country Mud Crocs smile together after winning the Mud Bowl championship over the Mud Heroes 12-8 at the North Conway Community Center's Hog Coliseum on Sunday. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
North Country Mud Crocs's Brandon Hamilton catches a pass while being tagged from behind by Mud Heroes' Jimmy Wilson at the Mud Bowl championship game at the North Conway Community Center's Hog Coliseum. The Crocs came out on top in the tight match, besting the Heroes 12-8. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
The Muddas cheerleaders celebrate with Josh Phillips after his touchdown in the game against the Nashua Mud Gumbys on the final day of the Mud Bowl tournament at the North Conway Community Center's Hog Coliseum on Sunday. The Muddas topped the Gumbys 20-6. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Spectators enjoy the North Country Mud Crocs and the New Hampshire Mudcats' game the second day of the Mud Bowl tournament at the North Conway Community Center's Hog Coliseum on Sept. 10. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
New Hampshire Mudcats' Dennis McDonald (left) and Mud Heros' Carter Cormier (center) battle for a ball during the teams' game at the Mud Bowl at the North Conway Community Center's Hog Coliseum on Sept. 11. The Heroes beat the Cats 32-12. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
The Mud Maids and MerMuds cheer together after their game on the final day of the Mud Bowl tournament at the North Conway Community Center's Hog Coliseum on Sunday. The Mud Maids won the match 6-0. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Jason Veno/Chris Olds-led North Country Crocs won their third overall Mud Bowl title Sunday, going 4-and-0 in the 20-game, double-elimination tourney and defeating a rookie squad made up of Mud Bowl veterans known as the Mud Heroes 12-8 in one of the most exciting Mud Bowl finals in recent memory.
As one of three local teams playing in this year’s 12-team mud football championships at North Conway’s Steve Eastman Memorial Field at Hog Coliseum, Sept. 9-11, the Crocs’ victory was sealed when Crocs’ cornerback Dustin Simpson-Bragg intercepted a long bomb to the right side deep in Crocs’ territory by Heroes’ veteran quarterback Chris “Cletus” Thayer, always a threat and a Mud Bowl Hall of Famer who once played for the eight-time champion Nashua Mud Gumbys in the 2010s.
The Crocs had gotten on the board to break a 0-0 scoreless tie early in the second half on a Veno-to-Ryan Martin trick pass to lead 6-0.
After the Crocs’ two-point conversion was called back, the Heroes tied it 6-6 with 4 minutes left in to go in the game and the 20-minute half on a pass from Thayer to Jimmy “Captain America” Wilson, who after catching the ball ran from the Crocs’ 48 down the right field sidelines untouched to the end zone after which the Heros jumped to an 8-6 lead on the two-point conversion pass from Thayer to Justin Vasquez.
They were pressing to take the lead when Simpson-Bragg made his snag, giving the jubilant Crocs the ball as time expired and the crowd erupted in applause.
Hey, Mud Bowl!, as announcers Jon “the Voice of Mud Bowl” Belkin, Jeremy Gordon and Mike Malkin shouted out for an umpteenth time over hog Coliseum’s loudspeakers. “Another Mud Bowl is in the record books!”
“It was a great victory for us. We all worked really hard — it’s a great group of guys with a lot of camaraderie. We really care about eachother, and what Mud Bowl does for the community,” said a mud-covered Veno after the game, joined by teammate brothers Phil and Brandon Hamilton, as players celebrated the Crocs’ victory at midfield with their hometown fans.
The Crocs — who won in 2013 and 2017 — beat the newly rebranded North Conway Hawgs 26-6 in Game 1 Friday, then downed the 2005 champion New Hampshire Mudcats, 36-6, in Game 7 Saturday to advance to Game 17 Sunday, when they eliminated the North Conway Mud Things (the third local team in this year’s Mud Bowl), 8-0 and then eliminated the 22-time, three-time defending champion 3-and-0 Jay Holder-led Muddas Football Club of Amherst in the semi-finals in Game 19, 18-6.
The Blair Lynch-captained Mud Things were 1-and the Tom Vestal-led Hawgs went 0-and-2.
The three-day weekend was highlighted by Saturday’s 39th annual Tournament of Mud Parade, held under bluebird skies down North Conway’s Main Street to Norcross Circle at 9:30 a.m. Featuring a theme of “Primetime Muddy Events,” serving as grand marshals were Kirk Saunders and daughter Sophie representing the Saunders family of White Mountain Oil & Propane, who rode in a 1958 black Ford Fairlane 500 convertible owned and driven by Fryeburg’s Bob Hatch of the MWV Old Car Club.
The 16-entrant parade is sponsored by Amoskeag Beverages LLC of Bow/Miller Lite Beer, who also have sponsored Mud Bowl as overall sponsor since 1981.
According to new parade chair Molly Greenwood, team class results were first place, “America’s Got Talent” by the Crcos; second, Muddas: “Dancing with the Stars;” and third, Hawgs, “Westmudster Mascots.” In the Open Class, winners were Kennett High Dance Team, “Olympics,” followed by the Monica Belkin-led Mudbassadors, “Spelling Bee, and Kennett High Drum Line, “March Madness.”
Crowds were strongest on Saturday, with Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei noting while on duty at the top of the field Saturday that that day’s crowd was the biggest he had seen in years. Attendance was lighter on Friday, but better than in recent years, and Sunday’s was also fair but obviously down from Saturday.
For the fourth year, Mud Bowl featured two women’s teams who played two games against one another, with the MudMaids defeating the Mermuds Sunday, 6-0.
A highlight during the parade and in the press box Saturday was the appearance of former New England Patriot Jermaine Wiggins, sponsored by Lite Beer.
Cheerleader skits in the mud were presented during halftimes all weekend, with the Ali Harris- and Tara Hoyt-led /MWV Hawgettes, Mudbassadors, the Crocs cheerleaders and other squads entertaining the crowds. Kids’ games were also held, such as football toss contests.
New this year was an ice cream truck from Lucy’s Ice Cream.
Primary beneficiaries of Mud Bowl are Carroll County Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Vaughan Learning Center and North Conway Community Center. Final net proceeds have yet to be tabulated. Since first being held in a cornfield in North Conway in 1976, and at Hog Coliseum since 1981, the games have raised more than $1 million for nonprofit organizations.
Team results: Crocs, 4-0; Mud Heroes and Muddas, 3-1; 2005 champion North Shore Mud Sharks and 2001 champion N.H. Mudcats, 2-2; eight-time champion Nashua Mud Gumbys, Rowley Mud Ducks and Mud Things 1-2; Jack’s Predators, North Conway Hawgs, the Cumberland (R.I.) Muckaneers and Jack’s Predators, 0-2.
