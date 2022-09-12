CONWAY — The Jason Veno/Chris Olds-led North Country Crocs won their third overall Mud Bowl title Sunday, going 4-and-0 in the 20-game, double-elimination tourney and defeating a rookie squad made up of Mud Bowl veterans known as the Mud Heroes 12-8 in one of the most exciting Mud Bowl finals in recent memory.

As one of three local teams playing in this year’s 12-team mud football championships at North Conway’s Steve Eastman Memorial Field at Hog Coliseum, Sept. 9-11, the Crocs’ victory was sealed when Crocs’ cornerback Dustin Simpson-Bragg intercepted a long bomb to the right side deep in Crocs’ territory by Heroes’ veteran quarterback Chris “Cletus” Thayer, always a threat and a Mud Bowl Hall of Famer who once played for the eight-time champion Nashua Mud Gumbys in the 2010s.

