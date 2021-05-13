EATON — The Little White Church of Eaton's steeple restoration project is one of seven projects to be honored at the N.H. Preservation Alliance’s annual awards on Wednesday.
In honoring the Community Church of Eaton for the Steeple Restoration of the 1879 Little White Church, the Concord-based organization noted that “a small-scale repair turned into a successful $195,000-plus steeple project for the leaders of the much-photographed non-denominational church.
“In a practical and innovative move, the volunteer project leaders created a team of advisers to help local contractor Thomas Costello, get the job done,” it added.
“It is especially important time to recognize tenacious efforts to save our special places. We’re seeing the unprecedented impact of new out-of-state investment just as communities struggle to cope with the economic impact of COVID-19,” said Nicholas Mitchell, chairman of the Preservation Alliance’s board of directors.
As the Sun reported in December, Costello's goal had been to finish the work by Christmas, and he was successful. Costello, a longtime resident of Eaton, is a former church president and organizer of the annual Christmas pageant.
Reached for comment Thursday, Costello said, "For all of us in our pod who were fortunate to work on this gem of a building, it was a dream job to be isolated high above the busy road through Eaton during the year of COVID."
The Little White Church's board of trustees includes Acting President Ele Border, Secretary Sandra Thoms, Treasurer Joyce Blue, and board members Dick Brisbois, Dana Cunningham, Barbara Holmes, Debra Callis and Holly Fortin.
Others who helped included Costello's son, Aidan, nephew Ian, Patrick Shea of Chocorua and David Condoulis of Eaton.
Costello added that Jay O'Brien, a coppersmith from Brownfield, Maine, came out of retirement to help. O'Brien started with the roof and "was having so much fun" he stayed for the spire, said Costello.
Costello gave special thanks to Barry Packard of Over All Crane Service in Conway for donating heavy lifts; to Logan Irving of Conway and Dick Fortin of Eaton for use of their sawmills and lumber donation; and Jeremy Johnson of MetalKaft in Fryeburg, Maine, for allowing use of his sheet metal brake.
For more than 30 years, the statewide non-profit Preservation Alliance has recognized individuals, organizations and corporations for rehabilitation and restoration projects as well as public policy, and educational and planning initiatives.
Other recognized projects included:
• Town of Franconia for the Restoration of Willow and Elmwood Cemetery Gates.
• Francestown Improvement and Historical Society for the Rescue and Revival of the Historic Long Store Building.
• Goddard Block Limited Partnership, New England Family Housing for the Rehabilitation and Adaptive Use of the Goddard Block, Claremont.
• James Putnam for the Rehabilitation of the Hayward-Ellis House at 91 Court St., Keene.
• GoodWork for the Rescue and Adaptive Use of the Carey Cottage at Creek Farm, Portsmouth.
• Kimball Jenkins, Concord, for the Restoration of the Mansion Slate Roof and Exterior Woodwork.
Three planning, educational and advocacy initiatives were recognized: City of Rochester’s Virtual Historic Map Project for Education and Planning; Seacoast Reliability Project Historic Resources Team for Historic Preservation Planning, Rehabilitation and Education; and Currier Museum of Art and Save the Chandler House group for Leadership and Advocacy to Save the Chandler House, Manchester.
The Preservation Alliance also recognized Eugene Reid of Canaan, Vt./Colebrook, N.H. for Outstanding Leadership in Preservation Education and Chris Williams of Meredith for Outstanding Leadership in Preservation Planning and Advocacy. Williams helped with the 11th hour save of the Belmont Mill, and designed reconstructions or renovations at Canterbury Shaker Village and the University of New Hampshire.
“We welcome this opportunity to recognize outstanding projects and inspire others with these examples,” said Jennifer Goodman, executive director of the Preservation Alliance.
Program sponsors include: The Rowley Agency; Hutter; Sheehan Phinney; Bedard Preservation & Restoration, LLC; Milestone Engineering & Construction, Inc.; North Branch Construction; Brady Sullivan Properties; Arnold M. Graton Associates; Matuszewski & Associates Architects, LLC; Lavallee Brensinger Architects; Granite State Plumbing & Heating; and The Duprey Companies.
For more, go to nhpreservation.org.
