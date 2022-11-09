By Karen Dandurant, Fosters Daily Democrat
SOMERSWORTH — The death of Lincoln Soldati on Sunday at age 73 was not unexpected, but his loss has been felt throughout the Seacoast and most of all in Somersworth, where he was once mayor and his family has deep roots.
Soldati battled cancer for many years. On Friday, his wife, Kathleen, posted in social media: "Lincoln decided to place himself in hospice tonight after diagnosis of stage four esophageal cancer."
He died Sunday, surrounded by his family and friends. "He is not in pain any longer," Kathleen Soldati said Monday.
Lincoln Soldati was born April 17, 1949, son of Lincoln A. Soldati and Virginia Thomas. A New Hampshire native and veteran, he graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover, the University of Notre Dame and earned his law degree from Franklin Pierce Law Center (now UNH School of Law).
Lincoln and Kathleen met in 1971 and were married Feb. 15, 1975, the start of a 47-year marriage.
Kathleen said his final hours Sunday included many family members visiting, including oldest son Pacifico, 39, of Phoenix bringing his 7-year-old son Vega, joining another older grandson, Marmadou, 23. Their son Emmett, 34, owner of Teatotaller cafe, played "his '60s music" for him.
Kathleen said Lincoln loved to cook, inheriting recipes from his father, Lincoln, who ran Soldati’s, a restaurant in Durham in the 1950s. She added he was proud of his Italian heritage and loved taking his family to visit his ancestral home near Parma to meet his Italian cousins.
Lincoln Soldati spent nearly 40 years as a trial lawyer, prosecutor, defense attorney, general practitioner, teacher, criminal justice advocate, speaker and elected public official, according to information provided by his family. He served as the mayor of Somersworth (2010-2011), served on the Somersworth School Board (1990-1997) and spent many years as the Strafford County attorney (1983-2000), a position he left to take on the role of defense attorney, based in Portsmouth.
He ran for Congress as a Democrat in 2017, falling short in a large field of primary candidates.
Soldati established Strafford County's first victim assistance program, served on the Attorney General's Task Force on Child Abuse and Neglect, on the Governor's Task Force on Domestic Violence, the Attorney General's Task Force on Sexual Assault, on the Community Advisory Board, Sexual Abuse Treatment Program, Strafford Guidance Center, Sexual Assault Support Services, assisted with the Sexual Harassment and Rape Prevention Program at the University of New Hampshire.
His family said Soldati testified for nearly 30 years before several state Senate and House committees on a variety of issues concerning the criminal justice system, including victim's rights and compensation, child protection, reciprocal discovery, juvenile justice, legal limits for DWI, the Bail Reform Act, competency and commitment procedures, expanding wiretap use in drug cases, and he testified twice before the NH House Judiciary Committee against the death penalty.
Soldati assisted in the design and implementation of the first statewide protocol for rape cases. The product of this task force has received national recognition and the rape kit developed has become a model, his family stated.
"Like so many in the Seacoast region, I'm heartbroken by the loss of Lincoln Soldati," U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said in a prepared statement. "As mayor of Somersworth, Lincoln was an outstanding public servant who cared deeply for residents and always put working families first. He was a wonderful leader for the Democratic Party and a role model to many who found the same calling to serve their communities. My heart goes out to the Soldati family at this difficult time.”
"He was a skilled and compassionate litigator, stern and fair," said Strafford County Administrator Ray Bower. "He was a wonderful family man, who was so proud of his wife and children’s accomplishments. He was a friend of my family for 30 years and our lives are better for knowing him."
For a final celebration, Soldati's family said he asked to have loved ones gather to dance to his favorite music, break bread and share memories.
The family will host a potluck event, “The Party of Life for the Life of the Party, Lincoln Soldati” on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. at the Somersworth VFW, 43 High St., Somersworth. The Soldati family asks that in lieu of flowers, friends consider supporting his longtime favorite organization, HavenNH, which offers violence prevention and support services. See information at havennh.org.
These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
