CONWAY — Vikram Mansharamani of Lincoln — entrepreneur, economist, author and former Yale and Harvard lecturer — is hoping to be the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 general election.
First, he'll have to beat 10 other Republicans, including state Senate President Chuck Morse and retired general Don Bolduc, in the Sept. 13 primary.
At a Sun editorial board meeting Aug. 25, the 48-year old Mansharamani appeared at ease talking about complicated subjects like U.S. relations with China and Federal Reserve policies. He spoke quickly and with apparent passion about nearly every subject discussed.
However, when asked about the most important issues facing the nation and what he wants readers to know about him personally, Mansharamani had relatively succinct answers.
"The No. 1 issue by far I actually think is this cultural revolution, the identity politics that's ripping this country apart," said Mansharamani who is of Indian decent and is a first-generation American.
"This woke left mentality is a liberal thought process that suggests that color of skin is in fact more important than content of character. I actually want to get away from identity politics," Mansharamani said.
As evidence, he mentioned the half-dozen different graduation ceremonies at Harvard last year. One was for Black students, another for 'Latin X' students and so on.
Division by skin color is even bleeding into corporate board rooms, he said. Now, consultants are hired to help fill board vacancies based on characteristics like skin color and gender.
"What about diversity of perspective? Diversity of ideas?" said Mansharamani "That's what's gonna lead to better decisions."
On the topic of abortion, he said there should be a period during which a woman should be able to get an abortion and then a period when the fetus should be legally protected. New Hampshire bans abortions after 24 weeks, which can be lifted under certain circumstances.
Asked what he wanted readers to know about him personally, Mansharamani replied he wants voters to understand how he solves problems.
He once sat on a board of a trucking company and to help learn the business, earned his commercial driver's license.
"How can you understand the pressures on a trucking company if you don't spend time with truckers?" he asked.
Mansharamani added: "I've done a lot of work in the cattle industry. I've actually purchased cattle and buffalo."
He also worked at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, holds a master's degree in international security studies and has been studying the threat China poses to America for the past 30 years.
"What's happening in western China is horrifying, the the genocide of the Uygurs, the Belt and Road Initiative ... I actually think China could be seen in many lights as potentially worse than many of the aspects of the Nazi regime," said Mansharamani.
Topics that he has lectured about over the past few years include "technology jobs," "inequality and capitalism," "energy and climate change" and "space as a frontier." Prior to being a lecturer, worked in finance at a public equity fund.
Mansharamani and his family — wife, Kristen; son Kai, 11; and daughter, Tori, 16 — settled in Lincoln because his special needs daughter fell in love with skiing there.
"We finally said, my wife and I, we're going to form our life around this because this works for (Tori)," said Mansharamani, adding they have skied at Cranmore as well.
Asked if the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, Mansharamani said it wasn't. However, if the 2024 election is between Biden and Trump, he said he would "probably" vote for Trump.
Mansharamani said he believes in term limits and if elected would serve only two terms in the Senate.
He wasn't shy about expressing his opinion of the Federal Reserve and added that he even wrote a book 2011 called "Boombustology: Spotting Financial Bubbles Before They Burst," which has a chapter about the Fed.
"I think the Fed has done a lot of harm in terms of economic cycle production," said Mansharamani. "They were intended to dampen cycles ... but I think they've made cycles worse. ... I think it's worth looking at the ending the Fed."
To learn more about Mansharamani, go to vikram4nh.com.
