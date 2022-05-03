OSSIPEE — The man accused of driving into the Conway Public Library and causing the death of his passenger pleaded not guilty Tuesday to negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Following his plea, Harold Hill Jr., 32, was ordered held without bail.
Hill has been charged with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious injury in connection with a March 31 crash in which he drove his pickup into the Conway Public Library, seriously damaging the facade.
His passenger, Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway died April 1 as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash.
Hill entered the courtroom with a walker. He had family members with him. Several of Barron’s friends and family were also in attendance along with their lawyer, Rebecca Robertson of Morgan & Morgan’s Boston office. During the hearing, Barron was referred to as B.B.
After hearing from Assistant Carroll County Attorney Jeffrey Garrett Tynes and defense attorney Joseph E. Welsh, Judge Amy Ignatius ordered that Hill be held without bail prior to trial. However, she said he does have a three-day window to file for an evidentiary hearing where he could attempt to change her mind.
Judges when considering bail decide if the defendant is a flight risk or a danger to the community.
Ignatius sounded firm in her decision. She said the police probable cause statement alleges Hill was extremely intoxicated, drove at a high rate of speed, argued with and insulted police after the crash and showed “total regard” for Barron after being told she was seriously hurt. At the hospital, he worried police would learn of his blood alcohol content.
“All of that, to me, paints a very bad picture and I think it meets the state’s level of dangerousness,” said Ignatius, adding Hill had an apparent desire to “say whatever it needs to be said to avoid repercussions.”
Tynes successfully argued that the allegations in the probable cause statement were so “egregious” that Hill needed to be held without bail. Tynes added that Hill rang up a $230 bar tab and that surveillance footage showed him drinking a half-dozen drinks. What’s more, there was a beer in the cup holder of his truck and empties all over the truck floor when police arrived at the crash scene.
“Mr. Hill was stumbling out of the bar,” said Tynes. “This was just callous disregard for the safety of others. So callous that it led to the death of his passenger. At the scene of the crash in response to being told that he ... would have to wait for medical attention, he said. “I don’t care! Get me out of the (expletive) truck!’”
According to a probable cause statement from Conway Police, their investigation showed that Hill had been at O Club Bar & Grill in North Conway. Apparently, Hill left the bar about an hour before crashing into the library.
Welsh asked for Hill to be released on personal recognizance. He said if Hill were to be released, he would live with his mother on Chadbourne Avenue in Conway and would refrain from all use of drugs or alcohol. Furthermore, Hill would promise not to drive a vehicle anymore.
“This is a very serious cases very tragic case,” said Welsh. “But there’s no reasonable basis for preventive detention at this time.”
Hill, according to Welsh, has no prior criminal record and served the past 14 years in the Air National Guard where he attained the rank of E6. He has had no disciplinary issues in the military.
“He can follow the orders, including reasonable bail, which is what I’ve proposed,” said Welch adding that Hill didn’t even have a vehicle to drive since his truck was totaled in the crash and that Hill never intended to hurt anyone.
“This was a tragic accident,” said Welsh. “We’ll deal with this at a trial. But for purposes of bail, there are plenty of very reasonable things you can order and properly ensure the safety of the public, and there’s nothing in his history that suggests he wouldn’t follow your orders.”
Hill is set to have a status conference on June 20.
(2) comments
He solely responsible for his actions. This notion of the bartender being responsible is indicative of this nanny state mentality that leads to irresponsible behavior.
Yet the bar that served him gets a slap on the hand....
