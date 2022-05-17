OSSIPEE — The man accused of driving into the Conway Public Library and causing the death of his passenger is asking the judge who ordered him held in jail pretrial to let him out on bail.
Following his not guilty plea May 3, Carroll County Superior Court judge Amy Ignatius ordered Harold Hill Jr., 32,
held without bail. Hill was charged with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious injury in connection with a March 31 crash in which he drove his pickup into the Conway Public Library, seriously damaging the facade.
His passenger, Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway died April 1 as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash.
On May 3, Hill entered the courtroom with a walker. He had family members with him. Several of Barron’s friends and family were also in attendance along with their lawyer, Rebecca Robertson of Morgan & Morgan’s Boston office.
After hearing from Assistant Carroll County Attorney Jeffrey Garrett Tynes and defense attorney Joseph E. Welsh of Exeter, Ignatius ordered that Hill be held without bail prior to trial. However, she said he could file for an evidentiary hearing where he could attempt to change her mind.
Judges when considering bail decide if the defendant is a flight risk or a danger to the community.
Ignatius seemed firm in her decision. She said the police probable cause statement alleged Hill was extremely intoxicated, drove at a high rate of speed, argued with and insulted police after the crash and showed “total disregard” for Barron after being told she was seriously hurt. At the hospital, he worried police would learn of his blood alcohol content.
“All of that, to me, paints a very bad picture and I think it meets the state’s level of dangerousness,” said Ignatius, adding Hill had an apparent desire to “say whatever it needs to be said to avoid repercussions.”
On May 13, Hill’s attorney filed a motion seeking reconsideration of bail. He asked for personal recognizance or $5,000 unsecured appearance bond as well as GPS monitoring and “other restrictive conditions” including no driving, no drugs or alcohol.
“Mr. Hill has an excellent employment record, including 14 years of military service in the Army National Guard and Air Force National Guard from 2008 to the present,” said Welsh.
“Mr. Hill’s lengthy military services demonstrates his ability to follow orders, which in this case would be following conditions in the bail order,” he said.
Hill, according to Welsh at the hearing, has no prior criminal record and served the past 14 years in the Air National Guard where he attained the rank of E6. He has had no disciplinary issues in the military.
To back up the statement about Hill’s service record, Welsh provided three letters from military men who served with Hill and “at times supervised” him.
Ryan Phillips, who identified himself as an operations manager for the FAA and a master sergeant with the U.S. Air National Guard 260th Air Traffic Control Squadron in Portsmouth, said he was Hill’s direct supervisor for seven years.
“I have never had to take any disciplinary action with Mr. Hill,” said Phillips. “He has always done what was asked of him and completed tasks exactly as requested.”
Welsh also said Hill shares custody of his 3-year-old daughter with his wife, Brittany. Although they are separated, Brittany Hill said she would allow Harold Hill to continue parenting his daughter.
“Mr. Hill will not violate any court order that could jeopardize that,” said Welsh.
Welsh also said that because of his injuries, Hill cannot drive and doesn’t have a vehicle because his truck was totaled.
On May 3, Tynes successfully argued that allegations in the probable cause statement were so “egregious” that Hill needed to be held without bail. Tynes added that Hill rang up a $230 bar tab and surveillance footage showed him drinking a half-dozen drinks. He said there also was a beer in the cup holder of his truck and empties scattered around the truck floor when police arrived at the crash scene.
Tynes noted that “at the scene of the crash in response to being told that he ... would have to wait for medical attention, he said. “I don’t care! Get me out of the (expletive) truck!’”
Court documents say Hill was pinned in his truck and suffered “open forearm fracture.”
As for his behavior at the scene of the crash, Welsh said Hill was “severely injured” and had an “altered mental status.”
In response to a recent motion from Hill, a bail hearing has been set for May 26 at 8:30 a.m.
In addition, Hill and his lawyers are set to have a status conference June 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.