CONWAY — Battered, tattered and torn. If that describes any U.S. flag that you have in your possession, you’re in luck. American Legion Post 95 will be collecting your old, worn-out flags from on Monday, June, 14 (Flag Day) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Post 95 is located at 116 Kearsarge Road in North Conway (down the hill from Cranmore, just east of the railroad tracks).
You don’t even have to leave your car — just drive up and a veteran will happily accept your used flag.
According to Post 95 member Steve Woodcock, "U.S. Flag Code: Section 8K, states, 'The flag, when it is in such a condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.' "
Following the collection of the poor-conditioned U.S. flags, Post 95 will hold its formal ceremony to dispose of the worn flags that evening at 6 p.m. at the post’s Headquarters.
