CONWAY — Jim LeFebvre, chairman of the Conway Municipal Budget Committee, attended his first in-person meeting of the Conway School Board in more than a year on Monday night.
He is hoping the board might open its meetings to more citizens who would like to attend because they have difficulty following the meetings remotely via Zoom.
Due to the COVID-10 pandemic, the school board began conducting its meeting on Zoom in April of 2020 and remained that way until earlier this month.
School board chairman Joe Lentini broached the subject of opening up meetings at the school board’s April 26 meeting, and fellow board member Randy Davison liked the idea, especially since most SAU 9 employees have received their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.
“I think it’s a great idea,” he said. “It shows confidence in our system.”
But Lentini added: “We’d still do this with the idea of having it not with a lot of other people there."
On May 10, the board met in person (and masked) while still Zooming the meeting to the public. It was also televised by Valley Vision (Channel 3).
Lefebvre and a member of the local media were able to attend the meeting in person in the Professional Development Center at the SAU 9 office.
The meeting was also Zoomed and filmed by Valley Vision.
During the first of two public comment sections on the board’s agenda, LeFebvre — the lone regular at the board meetings before the pandemic — said: “I was wondering if you were considering opening up these meetings to a few more people from the general public like they have done at the town hall with the select board and the planning board.”
He continued: “A lot of people in the general public have difficulties and as you just saw, with Zoom (the internet connection froze while the board was meeting remotely with CADD teacher Joe Riddensdale to talk about summer School to Career camps) or what have you.
“They may want to be able to come here and express their opinions directly to the board instead of going through the technical issues that you have faced.”
Lentini rsaid in terms of opening up meetings, “That is an ongoing discussion we've been having that will happen. It's just a matter of time to get to a place that we're comfortable with and make the decision that is reasonable to start to bring people in from the outside. Currently, we just don't feel we're quite there yet.”
LeFebvre said he respected the board’s decision but wished there “was a better way” for citizens to follow the meetings because “there are too many technical glitches with Zoom.”
While the Conway board is now meeting in person, elsewhere in SAU 9, the Bartlett and Jackson School Boards are still meeting through Zoom.
“We are going to stay remote until the end of the school year,” Bartlett School Board Chairman Nancy Kelemen said at her board’s May 4 meeting. “At the end of the school year, we will re-evaluate. Usually, we don’t have a July meeting, but if we need a July meeting, we’ll look at going in-person starting then.”
“There's got to be something better than Zoom,” fellow Bartlett board member Rob Clark said. “I’ve been done with Zoom for a year. It’s just frustrating that there’s not a better system.”
The Bartlett board is scheduled to meet by Zoom on June 1 at 6 p.m.
