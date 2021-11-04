LACONIA — Mayor Andrew Hosmer cruised to victory on a message that stressed the city’s economic progress.
By contrast, his Republican challenger Dawn Johnson emphasized during her campaign that homelessness and drug abuse were getting worse, and the city under Hosmer has done too little to confront the growing problems.
It was Hosmer’s message that resonated with almost three-quarters of the voters who went to the polls Tuesday.
Hosmer received 2,146 — or 73 percent — of the vote, with Johnson tallying 790 votes across the city’s six wards.
The percentage for Hosmer was virtually the same as in the September primary when he received 74 percent of the vote, to Johnson’s 20 percent.
In a gathering with supporters Tuesday evening Hosmer said his victory was an indication of the optimism that the majority of residents have about the direction in which the city is heading, also crediting previous mayors and city councils for an economic resurgence downtown and building projects taking place in other parts of the city.
Johnson, who serves on the school board and in the state House of Representatives, said that her message was timely and vital. “I feel I got people to wake up to the problems in the city,” she said while she was waiting for election returns to be reported at the city clerk’s office. As to the results, she was philosophical. “The numbers are what they are,” she said. “I gave it my all,” she told a supporter.
Thirty-one percent of the voters cast ballots Tuesday, according to the City Clerk’s Office. Four councilors — Bruce Cheney (Ward 1), Robert Soucy (Ward 2), Henry Lipman (Ward 3), and Mark Haynes (Ward 4) had opposition. Each was re-elected by a margin of close to 100 votes. Councilors Bob Hamel (Ward 5) and Tony Felch (Ward 6) were unopposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.