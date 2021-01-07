CONWAY — Only a handful of fans will be allowed to attend ice hockey and basketball games at Kennett High School this winter. School officials are limiting access to just two family members for each student-athlete, and they will have to undergo a screening process before accessing the Peter Ames Gymnasium and the Ham Ice Arena.
There is good news for fans of the hometown flock — games will be live-streamed for free on Kennett’s YouTube channel.
“The past few days, myself, Chris McCracken (student safety coordinator) and Abbey Donaldson (graphic arts teacher) have been trying to figure out how to live stream,” KHS Athletic Director Neal Weaver said by phone Tuesday.
“Abbey was incredible in helping up get all the right equipment. We wanted to find a way so fans didn’t have to pay for a service to see the games, and I think we have,” Weaver said.
He said Valley Vision (Channel 3) also will be covering some basketball and hockey games this winter.
Kennett is offering boys and girls basketball (varsity, junior varsity and freshman/reserve teams), ice hockey, boys and girls alpine and cross-country skiing along with ski jumping and indoor track.
Indoor track, while it won’t have any meets this season, will train four days a week under Coach Bernie Livingston. He had 24 athletes out for the team, which has been broken up into two cohorts of 12 athletes, with the cohorts training twice a week for an hour a time on alternating days Monday through Thursday.
“New Hampshire track officials decided to pull the plug on the season,” Weaver said, “but Bernie, to his credit, came up with a great plan for the athletes to continue to work out.”
While COVID-19 has caused a number of logistic problems around the state, Weaver said the Eagles were forced to deal with the virus over the holiday break. There was a case on the varsity boys’ basketball team which forced the squad to quarantine until Thursday when Coach Jack Loynd and his troops returned to the hardwood. The KHS ice hockey team also had to quarantine due to the virus over the break, but Coach Michael Lane and his players were back on the ice on Monday.
“Unfortunately, we had multiple cases over the break, fortunately, everyone is fine,” said Weaver. “We did all the contact tracing and we’re working our way through it. If there was good news, this occurred when we weren’t in school.”
The Kennett basketball teams will open their seasons — playing a 12-game regionalized schedule — on Monday. The KHS girls varsity and JV squads will travel to Laconic while the varsity and JV will host Laconia with the varsity slated to play at 6:30 p.m. and the JV beforehand.
Weaver said each player is allowed to have two family members attend the games. No visiting fans will be allowed.
“We’ll start the season with just players, coaches, game personnel, media and two family members,” Weaver said, adding, “Some schools aren’t allowing fans period.”
Junior varsity family members are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the scheduled start of games, as are varsity family members. They will all undergo a temperature check, health screening and must provide contact information (phone number). Spectators must wear masks. Each will be given assigned seating in the bleachers.
Once the JV game is complete, spectators must vacate the gymnasium, which will then be thoroughly cleaned by custodial staff before varsity spectators will be let in and they must also follow the safety protocols.
Media members also must go through the screening protocols.
Athletes, coaches and referees will be required to wear masks at all times during the games. Players on the bench will be socially distanced.
Referees will be using electronic whistles, which require them to push a button to replicate the sound. To minimize contact with the basketball, there will be no jump ball to start the games. The visiting team will receive the ball first.
Also, the hockey and basketball teams will be playing the same opponent twice in the same week to lower the risk of possible exposure to the coronavirus.
Weaver and athletic trainer Colby Locke from Mountain Center Physical Therapy Center designed the guidelines for winter play for the Eagles.
“We took a lot of what worked during the fall,” Weaver said, “We also had the coaches help review the guidelines and give us input. We also had a virtual parent/student meeting before the seasons started (Dec. 8). So far, so good.”
One page out of the fall book the Eagles will be doing is making either their team’s first or second game of the season the night to honor the seniors. The hockey team, which also has a 12-game schedule — will hold its senior night next Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. when Belmont-Gilford comes to town, while the girls’ basketball team has set its senior night for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. when it hosts Laconia.
“My suggestion is to do it as soon as possible so we can honor the seniors because we don’t know what will happen this winter,” Weaver said. “We’re taking things one day a time, one week at a time and one game at a time.”
He added: “I appreciate all of the support, input and collaboration everyone has put in to allow us to get this point. I think we all recognize the importance of sports to our student-athletes mentally, physically and socially. Everyone is willing to do what we have to do to have a season. This has taken a true team effort.”
