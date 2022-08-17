CONWAY — After meeting six times last year and ultimately deciding not to go forward with the formation of a cooperative school district, the MWV Cooperative District Planning Board will reconvene todaywith a new task — taking a look at tuition contracts. School Attorney Matt Upton will lead the meeting.
The committee, now referred to as the KHS Tuition Contract Committee, is scheduled to meet from 6-7 p.m. in the Professional Development Center at the SAU 9 Office.
Last September, the planning board met monthly after eight towns from SAU 9 and SAU 13 — Albany, Bartlett, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth — voted at their 2021 annual school district meetings to explore forming a cooperative school district planning committee.
Representing Albany were Tim Sorgi, Daniel Bianchino and Anne Merrow; for Bartlett — Scott Grant, Gene Chandler and Bob King; Conway — Cassie Capone, Mark Hounsell and Randy Davison; Eaton — Sue Wiley; Jackson — Jerry Dougherty, Darlene Ference and Genn Anzaldi; Freedom — Jake Stephan, Joel Rhymer and Sarah Groleau; Madison — Mike Brooks, Steve Bartlett and Sarah Dimartine; and Tamworth — Jack Waldron, Kent Hemingway and Dexter Harding.
Superintendent Kevin Richard and Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill represented SAU 9, while Superintendent Michael Whaland and Michael Wade, lead accountant, represented SAU 13.
“I would imagine we’ll see most of the same people back on this committee,” Richard said last week.
He added: “One of the considerations for Conway is to see if they're even interested in a discussion about a JMA (Joint Maintenance Agreement). The committee voted down the cooperative. The JMA is a joint agreement, with more flexibility, but it does change a little bit about the governance. There's no set way to do that. It's just a different way to govern the school district.”
Richard said the JMA is the prime topic for discussion on Thursday.
According to Richard, the 20-year tuition agreement for Kennett High School went into effect July 1, 2007, and is set to expire June 30, 2027, but it may terminate “at the end of such minimum term if either party gives the other, at any time prior to the expiration of the 17th fiscal school year ending June 30 of such minimum term, written notice of such termination.”
Basically, by 2024, towns must decide whether to continue with the tuition agreement, which goes on to a year-to-year basis after 2027.
According to the SAU 9 Study Committee report, “in 2000, the New Hampshire Legislature enacted RSA 194:21, which authorized the creation of Joint Maintenance Agreements for the construction, operation and maintenance of a public school. These Joint Maintenance Agreements schools differ from AREA schools and cooperative school districts in that the parties to the agreement have near limitless options on how the creation and/or operation of the school(s) will be funded, managed and maintained.”
There is currently one school district in New Hampshire — Prospect Mountain in Alton — that has a joint maintenance agreement between the Alton and Barnstead School Districts.
“The Alton and Barnstead school boards jointly operate and manage the school on an equal basis,” the 10-page report states. “Cost for the operation of the school is based 100 percent on the average daily membership of the students actually enrolled from each district as of Nov. 1 of the prior year. The initial terms of the agreement were for the term of indebtedness but in no event shorter than 20 years. Amendments to the Joint Maintenance Agreement require a two-thirds ballot vote in each of the component school districts.”
“If members of the committee say we aren't interested (in a JMA), then the next part would be to go back to renegotiating tuition contracts,” said Richard at the Conway School Board’s Aug. 8 meeting. “
Davison, the senior member of the Conway board, is adamantly opposed to a JMA.
“There is no annual meeting,” he said. “The budgets are much like an SAU where most citizens have no say on what that amount is. You don't even get to vote. It's up to your representatives. It’s only members of the JMA, they’re another separate board.”
Davison added: “We on this board are here to look out for the best interest of Conway. That's our responsibility. We'll listen, we'll see what happens, but I’m not in favor of a JMA.”
Richard said a couple of towns — Albany and Bartlett — have expressed a desire to negotiate individual tuition contracts with Conway.
The current formula for operating expenses is based 35 percent on equalized property valuation and 65 percent on the number of students (average daily membership). Capital costs are based 100 percent on equalized valuation for the 9-12 eight-town high school.
Bartlett’s committee members — Grant, King and Chandler — would like to see the average daily membership to be 100 percent of the operating costs.
“Bartlett has very high valuation property,” Grant said at the Bartlett School Board’s Aug. 2 meeting. “Conway’s valuation is $1.8 billion. Bartlett’s is $1.2 billion roughly and Jackson’s is $500 million. So, when you take those valuations and you put them together, Bartlett has 10 percent of the students at Kennett and we pay almost 24-25 percent of the bill.”
He added: “No matter what happens in this, there are going to be winners and losers in towns. Bartlett’s (hope) would be to go to an all ADM, which I think is the fairest way to do things.”
Bartlett pays about $30,000 per child to educate at Kennett High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.